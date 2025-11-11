[Riyadh, Saudi Arabia ] – SenseTime MEA, a PIF joint venture and AI-native company driving digital transformation in the Kingdom across education, entertainment, and smart cities, signed an agreement with King Saud University (KSU) to launch a joint AI Innovation Center that serves as a Saudi-born platform for AI use cases and research across multiple sectors. In parallel, SenseTime MEA is also building a GPU cluster to provide the computing capacity to support the AI Innovation Center, alongside clients and other stakeholders to scale initiatives in health, energy, entertainment, logistics, smart cities, environmental monitoring, space science, and more.

The deployment with KSU will primarily focus on teaching, learning, research, and talent development, bringing intelligent course design, AI-assisted teaching, and post-class analytics into day-to-day instruction while connecting students and researchers to live projects aligned to sector needs.

As an AI-native provider in the Kingdom since 2022, SenseTime MEA has expanded solutions that include smart cities, buildings, destinations, digital experiences, environment and sustainability. The company also contributed to a pioneering project using AI to monitor the Red Sea ecosystem, helping protect coral reefs and wildlife.

George Huang, CEO of SenseTime MEA said: “The joint AI Innovation Center is a platform for the Kingdom’s transformative growth, offering a wide breadth of cross-sector use cases that convert research into impactful outcomes. We are pleased to begin this deployment with King Saud University, where the Center will strengthen teaching and research and connect students to live projects.

Supported by SenseTime MEA’s GPU cluster and supercomputing capabilities, we will raise productivity, accelerate discovery, and provide new digital solutions across multiple sectors, contributing to Vision 2030 through stronger local competitiveness and meaningful improvements in daily life.”

Prof. Nasser Al-Daghri, Vice President for Educational Academic Affairs of King Saud University added:

"King Saud University is committed to elevating teaching quality, accelerating research, and preparing our students for high-impact careers. By combining SenseTime MEA’s AI capabilities with our academic strengths, this joint AI Innovation Center will embed AI into everyday practice, from designing smarter courses, conducting faster and more rigorous research, and giving our students the best opportunities that turn potential into leadership."

About SenseTime MEA

SenseTime MEA, a joint venture between SenseTime Group and the Saudi the Public Investment Fund (PIF), stands at the forefront of artificial intelligence innovation in Saudi Arabia and the region. Established in Riyadh in 2022, our mission is to help position Saudi Arabia as a leading AI-tech hub in the region. With a commitment to driving digital transformation, we are dedicated to nurturing local talent, fostering technological advancements, and delivering world-class AI solutions.