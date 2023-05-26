Riyadh: -. Sennheiser and Neumann will showcase their new-generation products for entertainment, events, and meetings at SLS in Riyadh this year. The Sennheiser stand is a part of Venuetech and DeltaWaves booth (3A41) in Hall 3 of the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Centre, Riyadh, and will feature interactive demo spaces that give attendees the chance to get hands-on with Sennheiser’s latest audio solutions.

Mig Cardamone, Sales Director, Sennheiser Middle East, says, “As the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia builds on a strong and sustainable future for the entertainment industry, we are excited to give Saudi Light and Sound show visitors a first glimpse of our latest products for live performance, studio recording, and monitoring as well as meeting room and learning solutions.”

Evolution Wireless Digital Takes the Stage

​For the first time in KSA, the latest member of the Evolution Wireless Digital family will be on display. Designed to make live performance, collaboration and learning easier, EW-DX is powerful and flexible enough for even the most demanding business and professional applications. With its straightforward installation and integration, the system easily scales across your existing Dante network, from the smallest meeting room or classroom to the largest educational and corporate campus installations. EW-DX and its components will be featured on a product table for visitors to experience first-hand.

In addition to the demo visitors can also attend the workshop “An introduction to Sennheiser's latest digital wireless microphones" demonstrating the Sennheiser Evolution Wireless Digital range. See details of the workshop here https://www.venuetech.ae/saudi-light-and-sound-sls-2023-partner-events/

Sennheiser’s wireless set-up would not be complete at SLS without the Digital 6000 microphone series and the Evolution Wireless IEMs.

The Team Connect Solutions

​Sennheiser’s booth will also feature the most recent addition to the Business Solutions portfolio, TeamConnect Medium Ceiling mic, for the first time publicly in KSA. TCC M delivers all the innovation and features of the award-winning TeamConnect Ceiling 2 (TCC 2) to a new segment of the meeting space market. With a coverage area of up to 40 m², customers can now bring the power of TCC 2 to their mid-sized meeting space, with a sleek design and at an attractive price-point.

The booth will also feature the multiple award-winning and readily available TeamConnect Ceiling 2 (TCC 2) and the TC ISP solutions.

In the studio and on location with Neumann

​Neumann.Berlin will be showcasing a selection of broadcast and studio microphones, with the legendary U87 and KMS and TLM series

Visitors can also experience the Miniature Clip Microphone system for close-miking acoustic instruments. A wide range of mounting options ensures that the KK 14 capsule can be reliably mounted to any instrument.

On the monitoring side, visitors can check out the NDH 20 (including the new black edition) and the new, open-back NDH 30 studio headphones listening to tracks from their own smartphones. The focus of the Neumann studio monitor range is on the new KH 150 with AES67 option, which predestines this monitor for broadcasters’ AES67 workflows.

With the MA 1 Automatic Monitor Alignment, Neumann is showing an integrated hardware and software tool for acoustic calibration and room correction for its studio monitors. The calibration algorithms have been jointly developed with Fraunhofer IIS, the world’s leading institute for audio signal processing.

Sennheiser, Neumann are very much looking forward to welcoming you to Saudi Light and Sound Show 2023 at Venuetech and DeltaWaves Booth (3A41) in Hall 3.

-Ends-

About the Sennheiser brand

We live and breathe audio. We are driven by the passion to create audio solutions that make a difference. Building the future of audio and bringing remarkable sound experiences to our customers – this is what the Sennheiser brand has represented for more than 75 years. While professional audio solutions such as microphones, meeting solutions, streaming technologies and monitoring systems are part of the business of Sennheiser electronic GmbH & Co. KG, the business with consumer devices such as headphones, soundbars and speech-enhanced hearables is operated by Sonova Holding AG under the license of Sennheiser.

About Neumann

Georg Neumann GmbH, known as “Neumann.Berlin”, is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of studio-grade audio equipment and the creator of recording microphone legends such as the U 47, M 49, U 67 and U 87. Founded in 1928, the company has been recognized with numerous international awards for its technological innovations. Since 2010, Neumann.Berlin has expanded its expertise in electro-acoustic transducer design to also include the studio monitor market, mainly targeting TV and radio broadcasting, recording, and audio production. The first Neumann studio headphones were introduced in 2019, and since 2022, the company has put an increased focus on reference solutions for live audio. Georg Neumann GmbH has been part of the Sennheiser Group since 1991, and is represented worldwide by the Sennheiser network of subsidiaries and long-standing trading partners.

