Selim Holding Group — the owner of Al Mirage Developments — announced the recruitment of a distinguished group of professionals and promising talents in the real estate development sector to lead its flagship project, Hilton Capital.

Dr. Mohamed Selim, Chairman of Selim Holding Group, Member of Parliament, and Deputy for African Affairs, stated that hiring strong professionals with diverse real estate expertise both inside and outside Egypt strengthens the company’s current and expansion plans.

Selim added that this move also reinforces the company’s ambitious vision of delivering landmark projects, with the Hilton Capital project in New Administrative Capital at the forefront.

He noted that Mr. Mostafa El-Sayed has joined the company as Managing Director and official representative of the American firm Baker Global in Egypt, alongside Mr. Osama El-Gendy, who has been appointed Head of the Commercial Sector with more than 20 years of experience in managing major real estate projects. Additionally, Mr. Amr El-Marakby has taken over as Head of Sales after achieving remarkable successes and record-breaking results in the real estate market, while expert Tamer Said has joined as Marketing Advisor to support the company’s strategy in line with the Hilton Hotels brand positioning.

Selim stated that the addition of these distinguished professionals represents a qualitative boost for the company and reflects Al Mirage’s commitment to adopting professional standards in management and development. This aligns with its expansion ambitions for the coming period and strengthens its ability to deliver innovative and integrated projects.

Selim highlighted that the company intends to roll out new projects in 2025 and 2026, further cementing its status as one of the fastest-growing real estate developers, distinguished by its ability to attract top talent and forge strong strategic partnerships—particularly amid a favorable investment climate and solid legislation that supports the ambitious growth plans of credible, financially robust developers.

He explained that the Hilton Tower project and Hilton Hotel overlook the Green River directly and are located on one of the most important streets in the New Administrative Capital—Bin Zayed North Axis—facing both the Green River and the Eastern Axis. The site is just five minutes away from the New Capital Airport, three minutes from the Ministries and Financial District, and in close proximity to Misr Mosque and the Gold Market.

“The project is a mixed-use commercial, administrative, and hospitality development. It includes two floors of retail units, several floors of office space, in addition to a hospitality section featuring two hotels to be operated by Hilton Worldwide: Hilton Tower and Hilton Global Hotel, New Administrative Capital Downtown,” Selim said. “ The two hotels will feature guest rooms, serviced apartments, sky villas, multi-purpose meeting halls, a fitness center, outdoor swimming pools, a spa, and premium office spaces that will benefit from their prime location within the Hilton Hotels complex. The hotels will include guest rooms and serviced apartments, in addition to sky villas. The project also offers administrative and hospitality units ranging in size from 30 to 95 sqm, with the possibility of combining multiple units together.”

The Hilton Tower project was recently shortlisted for the Best Architectural Design Award in Dubai, under the supervision of architect Mohamed Talaat and in partnership with the Emirati firm Sendan International, showcasing its exceptional architectural and technical standards and placing it among the region’s most iconic developments.