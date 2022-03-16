First-of-its-kind digital platform redefines how consumers discover, learn about, and book cosmetic treatments

Online booking feature now live on selfologi.com to discover over ten-thousand treatments from hundreds of renowned practitioners at leading clinics across the UAE

Dubai, UAE: selfologi, a Dubai-based digital platform, has launched a first-of-its-kind cosmetics treatments marketplace that enables users to discover, learn about, and book cosmetic treatments online.​ Users can explore original and informative content, curated by selfologi’s industry experts in Arabic and English, compare from hundreds of different practitioners from leading clinics across the UAE, choose from over ten-thousand treatments and book directly on the platform – you no longer need to pick up the phone or play phone tag with the clinic!

The launch of the platform took centre-stage in Downtown Dubai last night. The world’s tallest building, the Burj Khalifa, illuminated with a spectacular lightshow for the brand reveal, inviting users to explore the world of cosmetic treatments on selfologi.com. The 828-metre-high dazzling display was unveiled in the presence of Tamer Wali, founder of selfologi; Rob Pye, CEO of selfologi; industry experts, practitioners, members of the media, and leading regional influencers.

“The launch of selfologi’s tech-driven marketplace is a significant step forward in advancing transparency in the region’s cosmetic treatments industry,” said Tamer Wali, founder of selfologi. “We aim to demystify cosmetic treatments and confidently connect users directly with trusted clinics and practitioners, all in one website. Our digital platform brings together verified expert advice, comprehensive treatment guides, and an extensive network of clinics and practitioners to empower our consumers with the confidence they need to succeed in every stage of their personal discovery journey.”

He added: “We are digitally transforming the cosmetic treatments’ ecosystem. We are paving the way for a shift in how local and regional industry leaders showcase their expertise on a global scale. We believe in building a trusted community of partners so that, together, we can collectively contribute to strengthening the UAE’s position on the global map.”

Rob Pye, CEO of selfologi added: “selfologi is an innovative new platform that harnesses the full potential of digitalisation and accessibility in a highly competitive market. Nowadays, people can book just about everything online – but this convenience is lacking when it comes to the cosmetic treatment industry. So, we are providing one trusted source of information on cosmetic treatments online and making it easy to simply book online. Our marketplace feature has been developed to provide an unbiased view of the clinics and practitioners who offer cosmetic treatments, in order to empower consumers with the knowledge they need to make informed decisions about cosmetic treatments. For us, it’s not about promoting services or persuading people to take a treatment, it’s about making sure we’ve provided valuable and entertaining content, for consumers to understand a complex and sometimes intimidating category. The decision to explore a cosmetic treatment is an extremely personal one and people can come to selfologi safe in the knowledge they’ll receive trusted and original content, to help them make a decision that’s right for them. At the same time, we are enabling practitioners to strengthen – and build – their digital presence, showcasing the full breadth of their credentials and treatments to an engaged audience.”

selfologi is centred around an intuitive and adaptive search engine, to highlight to consumers where they can find the best clinics and practitioners. Users can directly search for their preferred treatments on the website, or filter their choices by treatment type, clinic, practitioner, location, devices or price. This is supported by a seamless, end-to-end booking journey for both the consumer and clinic. All clinics and practitioners are thoroughly vetted and selfologi will be collecting user-generated ratings and reviews, building a like-minded community, to help other users make the right decision for themselves.

Users can discover a detailed collection of tips, trends, and inspiration. They can find everything, from advice on skincare and self-care, to the ins and outs of procedures from the people who’ve experienced them first-hand. selfologi wants people to feel their best, from soothing a skin concern, tackling signs of ageing, sculpting the face and body, or simply investing in some essential self-care. Whatever the concern, selfologi provides the advice, information, and the possibility to book seamlessly on the platform.

For more information, visit selfologi.com.