Forming the flagship of Business Bay’s latest community focused waterfront development, Peninsula.

Dubai, UAE: Following the continued success of the award-winning Jumeirah Living Marina Gate, Dubai Marina, Select Group has once again partnered with Jumeirah Group to bring the renowned hospitality and service experience of Jumeirah Living branded residences to Business Bay, as the flagship of the master community development - Peninsula.

As the first community-focused waterfront development in Business Bay, Peninsula presents a selection of six premium residential towers, waterfront podiums and commercial units. With an active and social lifestyle at its core, Peninsula will feature a variety of lifestyle and sporting facilities, from tennis and Padel courts to running tracks and a skate park, along with family play areas. It is anticipated to take centre stage of the social scene at Peninsula is the plaza, an avenue showcasing global delicacies and retail outlets, catering to all the needs and wants of its residents.

Combining the hospitality, comfort and originality that the world has come to expect from Jumeirah Hotels and Resorts, with Select Group's commitment to delivering new benchmarks in the art of living, Jumeirah Living Residences Business Bay is set to be the most sought after branded residence in the city.

Architecturally led by the innovative team at Killa Design, the masterminds behind the design of the Museum of The Future and Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab expected to open in 2023, Jumeirah Living Residences Business Bay promises to be an admired and prominent highlight of the Dubai Downtown Skyline.

Inspired by the maritime lifestyle and nautical elements of the location, the tower's design combines art and architecture, in constant dialogue with the shimmering light and sparkling waters of the Dubai Canal.

Jumeirah Living Residences Business Bay brings the elegance and service of luxury hospitality to the privacy and comfort of its residents, as it delivers curated waterfront living filled with refined finishes and access to unparalleled lifestyle facilities.

With the debut of Jumeirah Group’s branded residences in Business Bay, José Silva, Chief Executive Officer of Jumeirah Group commented: “We are delighted to be bringing our renowned brand experience to a new location in the heart of downtown Dubai, and to continue our ongoing partnership with Select Group. Our Jumeirah Living serviced hotel residences at Marina Gate have proven highly popular since opening in 2020, where we have seen a rise in global travellers in search of that ‘home-away-from-home’. We are entering a new dynamic of hospitality where guests are no longer simply a holiday maker, business traveller, or staycationer, they are now often all three rolled into one, looking for greater immersion in the local community.”

He stated, “I have no doubt that together with Select Group, we are creating a product that raises the bar for residences in Dubai and beyond, challenging even those of world class cities. From its prime location, stand-out architecture, its impressive interior finishes, and a genuine focus on high-end living through the design of grand spaces, we are excited to continue to delight residents through luxury design and our personalised service for effortless living.”

Commenting on the continued partnership, Rahail Aslam, Group CEO for Select Group, said, "With the award-winning success of Jumeirah Living Marina Gate and our continuous efforts to deliver the best-in-class developments, we are certain that this fruitful partnership with Jumeirah Group will bring a unique value proposition to the Peninsula master development."

The 35-storey tower includes 82 premium branded residences, including two, three, four and five-bedroom units, along with a unique full-floor five-bedroom penthouse located on the top floor.

From a selection of two luxurious swimming pools with sweeping waterfront views, a decadent jacuzzi spa and steam room, to the spacious state-of-the-art gymnasium, these carefully curated leisure amenities provide residents with a wellness oasis on their doorstep to relax and unwind.

Residents will also be able to access a range of deluxe branded facilities and services, including concierge services, a resident’s lounge, a guest relations team, an onsite residential manager, security, housekeeping and valet services, as well as a teenager lounge with gaming facilities and a co-studying area to ensure that millennial residents are also catered for.

Jumeirah Living Residences Business Bay is the fifth tower of the waterfront master development, Peninsula, a vibrant residential community in the heart of Business Bay, filled with lifestyle and retail facilities on the edge of the Dubai Canal.

Jumeirah Living Residences Business Bay is expected to be complete in Q4 2025.

