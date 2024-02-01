Saudi Arabia — Today, Sela, a leading live events and experiences company, and adidas, a global leader in the sporting goods industry, have proudly unveiled a ground-breaking partnership focused on strategic collaborations and joint developments.

This milestone agreement, driven by brand synergies and a shared vision for mutual growth, marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for both organisations.

The partnership is global, but with a strong focus on activations in Saudi Arabia with both parties keen to explore tactical initiatives to develop new youth programmes, using shared experience and expertise across sport and lifestyle to make a positive impact.

Sela, who are also a primary sponsor of Newcastle United, will explore opportunities across retail and brand activation with adidas, as well as consider broader areas such as sponsorships, events, grassroots programmes and collaborative content.

Key principles of the partnership include:

Strategic Collaborations

The partnership between Sela and adidas is a strategic alliance built on the foundation of shared values, innovation, and a commitment to excellence. Both companies recognise the tremendous potential for growth by leveraging their respective strengths to co-create products and experiences that will resonate with consumers globally.

Strong Values for Growth

Sela and adidas are united by a common commitment to innovation and excellence. This partnership is rooted in the belief that combining their experience can enhance the competitive edge of both organisations and set new standards for industry collaboration.

Shared Interest in Youth Programmes with Focus on Sport and Lifestyle:

Beyond the business realm, both partners recognise the transformative power of sports and lifestyle in shaping the lives of young individuals.

This collaboration will see the joint development of initiatives aimed at empowering youth, promoting inclusivity, and encouraging healthy, active lifestyles. By aligning their efforts, Sela and adidas aim to make a meaningful impact on the communities they serve.

Commenting on the partnership, Ibrahim Mohtaseb, SVP at Sela, stated: "We are thrilled to embark on this strategic journey with adidas, a global leader whose commitment to excellence mirrors our own. By combining our strengths and focusing on mutual growth, we are confident that this partnership will not only redefine industry standards but also create innovative solutions that resonate with consumers worldwide and within Saudi Arabia."

Bilal Fares, General Manager, adidas EMC said: added: "This partnership is a testament to the shared values and vision of Sela and adidas. Together, we aim to set new benchmarks for collaboration and deliver products and experiences that reflect the best of both brands.”

About Sela:

Founded in 1997 as Saudi Arabia’s first FIFA-recognised player representation company, Sela has grown to be a leading organisation specialising in the sport, entertainment, culture, leisure and hospitality industries. Across these sectors, the company conceives and delivers spectacular experiences and creates iconic destinations that millions of people enjoy each year. For more than 25 years, Sela has been proud to partner with some of the world’s best-known brands to offer event management services and curate experiential moments that build engagement and connect with audiences.

Within the sports marketing and commercial arena, Sela negotiated sponsorship deals for the majority of top-class Saudi Arabian football clubs and led the commercial and operational arm of the Saudi Premier League. The company has since expanded and has worked with major sports properties, including Formula E, SuperCoppa, the Spanish Super Cup, World Wrestling Entertainment, World Boxing Super Series, and the World Chess Championships.

As the company accelerates its growth and international expansion plans, Sela’s team of dedicated experts provide end-to-end solutions, from master planning to engineering; concept development, audio, video, visualisation; research and patenting; and creating and monetising a brands and IPs. The company has built and put together stunning destinations and events with highly experienced professionals who handle all aspects of operations and management to make the visitor experience unforgettable.

Sela’s experiences have welcomed more than 40 million visitors. Its experiential excellence includes Jeddah Superdome – the world’s largest geodesic dome; Boulevard Riyadh City – the biggest entertainment hub in Saudi Arabia; Boulevard World – with its 10 global zones; as well as Via Riyadh, the city's newest luxury multipurpose venue and the stunning Jeddah Yacht Club and Marina.

More information about Sela, its services and projects can be found at: https://sela.sa/.

About adidas

adidas is a global leader in the sporting goods industry. Headquartered in Herzogenaurach/Germany, the company employs more than 59,000 people across the globe and generated sales of €22.5 billion in 2022.

