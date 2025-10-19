Cairo, Egypt – SehaTech, the Egyptian Insurtech company on a mission to streamline and automate health insurance administration, today announced the successful close of a $1.1 million Seed funding round, bringing its total funding to $2 million. The round reflects strong investor confidence in SehaTech’s transformative approach to healthcare and insurance infrastructure across Egypt and emerging markets.

The round was led by Ingressive Capital, with participation from Plus VC, a group of strategic angel investors, and existing backers A15, Beltone Venture Capital, and a renowned industry veteran.

Founded to improve how health insurance is managed, SehaTech offers a full-stack, AI-centred proprietary platform that fully automates workflows, eliminating operational inefficiencies, reducing friction between insurers and healthcare providers, as well as reducing fraud and abuse. The company also tackles a more systemic issue: low health insurance penetration in Egypt and many parts of the region. By automating the backbone of the health insurance industry, SehaTech is laying the foundation for a more inclusive, accessible, and financially sustainable healthcare system.

“Our goal is not only to fix the operational inefficiencies in medical insurance processing but also to expand access to quality health coverage,” said Mohamed Elshabrawy, Founder & CEO of SehaTech. “This funding will help us continue building the tools needed to reduce friction between insurers and providers—and ultimately make health insurance more available to the millions who are underserved today.”

“SehaTech’s work is critical in solving a deeply entrenched problem at the heart of healthcare delivery—especially in regions where infrastructure gaps hinder access to quality services,” said Maya Horgan Famodu, Founder & Managing Partner at Ingressive Capital. “Their platform isn’t just about automation—it’s about enabling healthcare financial inclusion, and we’re proud to support that mission.”

SehaTech’s digital platform leverages artificial intelligence and a sophisticated rule-based engine to streamline approvals, claims, and payments—reducing fraud and manual errors while providing a more transparent and efficient experience for all stakeholders.

With this latest round of funding, SehaTech plans to scale its team, expand operations across Egypt and the broader region, and enhance its platform with deeper AI capabilities and automation tools.

SehaTech is an Egyptian insurtech company transforming how health insurance is administered. Its AI-powered, rules-based platform automates pre-approvals, claims, and payments—reducing fraud and manual errors and helping insurers and healthcare providers deliver a more transparent, efficient experience.

