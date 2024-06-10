Abu Dhabi-UAE: The Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), a subsidiary of PureHealth, the largest healthcare platform in the Middle East, has launched its new brand identity, continuing on its journey to further enhance patient experience. This strategic move reinforces SEHA’s trusted, unified approach to patient-centric care which aims to support community well-being across Abu Dhabi.

SEHA’s new brand identity represents a unification of a network of more than 14 hospitals, 2,300 doctors, and 11,500 employees, working to provide better healthcare outcomes for communities in Abu Dhabi. Aligned with the vision of its parent company PureHealth, SEHA is committed to guiding individuals through their health journeys and enhancing the quality of their lives and health spans.

Made during a ceremony at Abu Dhabi Global Healthcare Week in the presence of His Excellency Mansoor Ibrahim Al Mansoori, Chairman of Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH) and Her Excellency Dr. Noura Khamis Al Ghaithi, Undersecretary of the DoH, the renewed commitment to providing best-in-class, personalised care is part of a broader rebranding marking a significant milestone in SEHA’s efforts to redefine healthcare delivery standards. The event brought together dignitaries, Abu Dhabi Government representatives, PureHealth senior leadership, and SEHA officials, demonstrating robust cross-sector support for advancing SEHA's role in providing compassionate, personalised healthcare.

HE Dr. Noura Khamis Al Ghaithi, Undersecretary of DoH, said: “In line with our leadership’s vision, Abu Dhabi is on a journey to becoming a world-leading healthcare destination that offers an unparalleled healthcare experience to its community members and beyond. This approach is being spearheaded by an ecosystem of national champions such as PureHealth, who are breaking new ground in personalised medicine, setting new standards of patient care and bringing new technologies to bear. SEHA’s rebranding signals another step towards the forging of a world-class model for health, well-being and longevity here in Abu Dhabi.”

Shaista Asif, Group Chief Executive Officer of PureHealth, said: “Essential to PureHealth’s mission to achieve longer, healthier, and happier lives for people in the UAE and beyond is the continuous reaffirmation of our commitment to patient outcomes and an unparalleled patient experience across our entire network. SEHA, with its strong heritage and legacy in Abu Dhabi, plays a fundamental role in this ecosystem and in our journey towards achieving longevity and excellence in patient care. We are immensely proud of SEHA's achievements and its significant position within the PureHealth network, especially in a key market like Abu Dhabi. The rebranding reflects not only our shared values and vision but also our commitment to transforming healthcare delivery. Together, SEHA, PureHealth, and our other entities are set to continue leading the way in shaping the future of healthcare in Abu Dhabi, ensuring it is patient-centric and aligned with our core goals.”

Saeed Jaber Al Kuwaiti, Group Chief Executive Officer of SEHA, said: “SEHA has been at the forefront of healthcare innovation in Abu Dhabi for over 17 years, establishing a legacy of world-class service. Our renewed commitment to patient experience represents a new phase in our journey as we forge ahead under the 'Trusted for Life' banner. SEHA's refreshed identity, emphasising patient-centric care, is aligned with PureHealth’s vision for longevity. This change is a reaffirmation of our dedication to excellence, and inclusivity, and our role as a pivotal healthcare provider in the UAE, continually evolving to meet the needs of our community and enhance the patient experience.”

Efforts to elevate patient experience are already underway, with new, state-of-the-art Emergency rooms at both Sheikh Khalifa Medical City (SKMC) and Tawam Hospital, which are equipped with the latest medical technology and staffed by a team of highly qualified emergency care professionals. The new emergency rooms aim to enhance patient intake capabilities and reduce waiting times, ensuring rapid and efficient treatment for all emergencies. By expanding these critical services, SEHA reaffirms its commitment to providing the highest standards of emergency care to the community.

In addition to the general emergency facilities which emphasised trauma and adult care, SKMC has made significant strides in paediatric care by opening a dedicated paediatric emergency room. This specialised facility is tailored for young patients, ensuring that children receive care in an environment designed for their needs. The paediatric emergency room is equipped with paediatric medical equipment, all managed by specialists in paediatric emergency medicine. This initiative highlights SEHA’s dedication to offering compassionate, specialised care to its youngest patients, making advanced medical treatment accessible in a child-friendly setting.

Finally, patients are now able to book appointments through WhatsApp and enjoy new evening and weekend clinics across several locations. These clinics are designed to provide flexible healthcare solutions, making it easier for patients to access medical services outside of traditional working hours. The initiative is part of SEHA’s commitment to enhancing accessibility and accommodating the diverse needs to the population, ensuring that quality healthcare is available whenever it is needed.

Serving millions of patients annually, SEHA stands as a healthcare leader, committed to enhancing patient-centric experiences and advancing community health. Through public health campaigns, free screening programmes, and educational workshops, SEHA actively promotes wellness, disease prevention, and healthy living, engaging individuals to take charge of their health.

About PureHealth

By advancing the Science of Longevity, PureHealth is introducing the healthcare of the future from the United Arab Emirates to the rest of the world. PureHealth is the largest healthcare platform in the Middle East with an ecosystem that challenges lifespans and reimagines health spans. With 100+ hospitals, 300+ clinics, multiple diagnostic centres, health insurance solutions, pharmacies, health tech, procurement, investments and more, its groundbreaking innovations are at the forefront of healthcare as the company is on a mission to unlock time for humankind.

Pure Health’s network comprises:

SEHA (Abu Dhabi Health Services Company) – One of the largest healthcare networks of hospitals and clinics in the UAE

Daman (The National Health Insurance Company) – The UAE’s leading health insurer

The Medical Office – Overseeing Sheikh Khalifa Hospitals and healthcare facilities established under the initiatives of H.H. The President of the UAE

Rafed – The UAE’s largest healthcare Group Purchasing Organisation

PureLab – Managing and operating the largest network of laboratories in the region

Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Center – Specialist healthcare centre focused on cell therapy and regenerative medicine

One Health – Sales, service support, and engineering network that provides end-to-end medical solutions to a base of over 300 healthcare service providers

The Life Corner – Abu Dhabi’s first holistic pharmacy, serving the health and wellness establishment

Ardent Health Services – The fourth largest privately held acute care hospital operator in the US

Circle Health Group – The largest independent operators of hospitals in the UK

To learn more, please visit www.purehealth.ae

About SEHA

The Abu Dhabi Health Services Company PJSC (SEHA) is an independent, public joint stock company created to develop the curative activities of the public healthcare system in Abu Dhabi. The company owns and operates all public hospitals and clinics of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. SEHA is a PureHealth asset, the largest healthcare platform in the Middle East.

SEHA is committed to the continuous improvement of customer care to recognised international standards and providing the community with world-class healthcare. SEHA operates 14 hospitals with over 3,000 beds, 70 ambulatory care, family care and urgent care centres, and three blood banks. Its facilities accommodate 117,162 inpatients annually, conducting 43,262 surgeries, and treat more than five million outpatients.

SEHA is one of the largest integrated healthcare providers in the Middle East, with more than 14,000 doctors, nurses, ancillary care, and administrative personnel. Learn more at www.seha.ae

To find out more about SEHA’s specialised clinic, or book an appointment, call 80050 or visit SEHA.ae. You can also book an appointment through the SEHA mobile app.