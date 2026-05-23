Abu Dhabi, UAE – SEHA CLINICS, a subsidiary of PureHealth and one of the UAE’s largest primary and specialty care providers, has announced its operating hours for Eid Al Adha across its network of Clinics and Visa Screening Centres in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra.

The adjusted timings reflect SEHA CLINICS’ commitment to providing continuous patient care throughout the Eid Al Adha holiday, ensuring uninterrupted access to convenient, flexible and expert primary healthcare and visa screening services for individuals and families across Abu Dhabi and Al Ain during the week-long holiday period.

Several SEHA CLINICS facilities will continue operating 24 hours a day throughout the Eid Al Adha holiday period, ensuring continuous access to primary healthcare services for communities across Abu Dhabi and Al Ain. In Abu Dhabi, 24-hour services will be available at Baniyas, Al Bahia, Al Zafaranah, Al Bateen and Madinat Mohammed Bin Zayed clinics, while in Al Ain, clinics including Sweihan, Al Qua’a, Al Hili, Al Aamerah, Neima, Mezyad, Al Hayer and Al Khatim will remain open around the clock. The extended operations reflect SEHA CLINICS’ ongoing commitment to accessibility, availability and uninterrupted patient care during public holidays, supporting individuals and families with convenient access to essential healthcare services whenever needed.

Meanwhile, selected clinics across the emirate will operate with adjusted timings during Arafat Day and the Eid holiday. In Abu Dhabi, clinics including Al Mushrif, Al Rowda, Madinat Khalifa, Al Maqtaa, Al Falah, Al Shamkha and Al Samha will operate from 7 am to 11 pm on Monday (25 May), Arafat Day (Tuesday 26 May) and on Friday May 29. On the first day of Eid (Wednesday 27 May) from 2 pm to 10 pm, and on the second day of Eid (Thursday 28 May) from 10 am to 10 pm.

Saadiyat Clinic, the newly opened community clinic, will operate from 10 am to 7 pm during Monday (25 May), Arafat Day (Tuesday 26 May) and on the second and third days of Eid (Thursday 28 May and Friday 29 May), however it will operate on the first day of Eid (Wednesday 27 May) from 2 pm to 10 pm

Dental centres including Al Dhafra Dental and Mafraq Dental will operate from 7 am to 11 pm on Monday (25 May), Arafat Day (Tuesday 26 May) and the third day of Eid (Friday 29 May), and will remain closed on the first and second days of Eid.

Al Madina Occupational Health Center will operate from 7 am to 4 pm on Monday (25 May) and Arafat Day.

In Al Ain, additional SEHA CLINICS including Al Muwaiji, Oud Al Touba, Al Jahili, Al Towayya, Al Niyadat and Al Maqam will operate from 7 am to 11 pm on Monday (25 May), Arafat Day (Tuesday 26 May) and the third day of Eid (Friday 29 May), from 2 pm to 10 pm on the first day of Eid (Wednesday 27 May), and from 10 am to 10 pm on the second day of Eid (Thursday 28 May). Zakher Clinic will operate from 7 am to 11 pm on Monday (25 May) and Arafat Day and from 10 am to 10 pm on the second and third day of Eid, while Al Masoudi Clinic will operate from 10 am to 10 pm on Monday (25 May), Arafat Day and the second and third day of Eid. Remah and Al Ain Dental Centre will operate from 7 am to 11 pm on Monday (25 May), Arafat Day and the third day of Eid, while Al Showaib and Al Faqaa clinics will operate from 9 am to 9 pm on the same days. Al Khazna Clinic will operate from 9 am to 6 pm on Monday (25 May), Arafat Day and the third day of Eid.

Meanwhile, SEHA CLINICS’ Visa Screening Centres, including visa screening services, will also operate with adjusted Eid timings across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra. In Abu Dhabi, The Galleria centre will operate from 10 am to 10 pm on Monday (25 May), Arafat Day, and the first, second and third day of Eid, while Al Wahda Mall will operate from 10 am to 7 pm on Monday (25 May), Arafat Day, and the first and second day of Eid and from 9 am to 7 pm on the third day of Eid. Mushrif Mall will operate from 10 am to 7 pm on Monday (25 May) and Arafat Day and from 9 am to 7 pm on the third day of Eid, while Mussafah and Baniyas centres will operate from 7 am to 4 pm on Monday (25 May) and Arafat Day and the third day of Eid. While Baniyas will be closed on first and second day of Eid, Mussafah will be opened on the second day of Eid from 7 am to 4 pm and will be closed on first day of Eid.

Abu Dhabi Centre will operate from 8 am to 5 pm on Monday (25 May) and Arafat Day, while Al Shahama will operate from 7 am to 4 pm on Monday (25 May) and Arafat Day.

Al Ain will operate from 8 am to 5 pm on Monday (25 May), Arafat Day, the second and third day of Eid. Sweihan will operate from 7 am to 4 pm on Monday (25 May) and Arafat Day.

In Al Dhafra, Madinat Zayed and Ghayathi will operate from 7 am to 4 pm on Monday (25 May) and Arafat Day.

This Eid, SEHA CLINICS across the UAE will continue providing essential healthcare services to ensure uninterrupted access to care throughout the holiday period. This reflects the readiness and dedication of SEHA CLINICS teams, who are part of the UAE’s frontline healthcare workforce, to provide high-quality primary healthcare services with care and compassion throughout the holidays

For detailed timings and appointment bookings, patients can contact the SEHA CLINICS call centre at 800 450 or visit the SEHA CLINICS website.

About SEHA CLINICS:

SEHA CLINICS is Abu Dhabi’s largest primary care network, operating under SEHA, a subsidiary of PureHealth, the largest healthcare group in the Middle East.

With 37 multi-specialty clinics, 2 dental specialty clinics, 20 Visa Screening Centers, school health services (SHS) at 250 public schools, and 5 mobile clinics solutions across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Al Dhafra Regions, SEHA CLINICS provides comprehensive care, including family medicine, specialised services, screening, and diagnostics. Serving over 3.5 million people annually, it plays a vital role in delivering accessible, high-quality care to communities across the emirate.

To learn more or book an appointment, call 800 450 or visit www.sehaclinics.ae