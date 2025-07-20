Part of major push to attract leading global brands

Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain – Seef Properties announced a comprehensive plan to relaunch Seef Mall – Seef District with a bold new look as part of a major drive to redefine shopping and entertainment in the Kingdom. The goal is to deliver a more modern, state-of-the-art experience at one of Bahrain’s best loved destinations.

Over the next two years, the facility will undergo a complete transformation to redefine its identity. Introducing a more contemporary concept, it will blend shopping, entertainment, and upgraded amenities in a more inviting environment. This will create a seamless experience that better serves citizens, residents and visitors.

The redevelopment will take place in phases, ensuring the mall remains fully operational while maintaining a comfortable and convenient experience for visitors. The first phase will see an upgrade to the destination’s jewellery section to meet growing demand for luxury goods, while adding more variety for shoppers.

Future phases will see the introduction of several global brands to the Bahraini market, including the well-known French fashion label Kiabi. The mall will also undergo a thorough review of its dining options, introducing new indoor and outdoor dining concepts. Alongside the interior renovations, surrounding green spaces will be redesigned to include shaded walkways and areas for social and family gatherings, allowing comfort of movement for mall visitors. Parking facilities will also be expanded to accommodate the anticipated rise in demand.

Entertainment offerings will also see a major upgrade as part of the redevelopment. Magic Island will be relaunched with a new identity, covering approximately 3,900 square meters, including an extra 600 square meters dedicated to interactive children’s games built around imaginative concepts and characters.

As part of its commitment to supporting and engaging the youth, the plan includes a 2,500-square-meter social space designed for fun, energetic, and creative activities, including a range of programs and games. The overarching vision is to reinforce Seef Mall’s position as a leading destination for family entertainment and leisure.

The redevelopment also reflects Seef Properties’ commitment to sustainability. Advanced technologies will be deployed to reduce energy and water consumption and minimize the mall’s environmental footprint. These efforts align with Bahrain’s goal of achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2060, making Seef Mall a model for sustainable development in the commercial sector.

Seef Properties Chief Executive Officer, Ahmed Yusuf said: “This strategic redevelopment reflects our long-term vision to reinforce Seef Mall’s position as a leading shopping and entertainment destination that evolves with retail trends. We are dedicated to developing high-quality projects that support Bahrain’s urban and economic growth while contributing to key sectors such as tourism and retail. The project is also part of our strategy to diversify our portfolio and create greater value for our shareholders, partners, and the wider community.”

Since its launch, Seef Mall has been a pioneer of Bahrain’s retail landscape, becoming the first destination to fully integrate shopping, entertainment, and world-class amenities. With this redevelopment plan, Seef Mall reaffirms its commitment to delivering a unique experience that resonates with new generations, while remaining a first choice for families in Bahrain, the Gulf, and beyond.

-Ends-

Media contact:

Mohammed Isa

Perceptions PR & Digital

Email: mohammed@perceptions.me

About Seef Properties:

Seef Properties B.S.C. was established in the year 1999 and is a public shared company listed on Bahrain Bourse since 2007 with its operations headquartered in the Kingdom of Bahrain, becoming a leader in the retail, hospitality, entertainment and real estate development sectors on the level of the Kingdom. Today, Seef Properties manages a large portfolio of assets, promoting its position as a distinguished commercial brand. The vision of Seef Properties is centered to its constant strives to become a leading real estate company in innovation and diversity, driven by the implementation of the highest standards and values to achieve its goal in excellence, and the satisfaction of shareholders, partners and clients. The Company’s message is centered to the development, acquisition and management of a real estate investment portfolio that serves the retail, entertainment and hospitality sectors.