Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain: Seef Properties announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with AWJ Real Estate, a leading Saudi real estate investment and development company, to develop, operate, and manage family entertainment centers across Saudi Arabia. The agreement was signed by Seef Properties CEO Ahmed Yusuf and AWJ Holding Company CEO Abdulaziz Al Mosa, with senior officials from both companies in attendance. This milestone highlights Seef Properties’ strategy to expand its regional presence and investments in the entertainment sector.

Under the MoU, Seef Properties will apply its industry expertise towards developing and managing innovative entertainment destinations through its arm, Seef Entertainment. The company operates several entertainment destinations in Bahrain, including Yabeela, the largest indoor family entertainment center, Jumpoline, the largest trampoline center, Hawa, the first and largest indoor inflatable playground, and Magic Island, a family favorite since 1998.

On this occasion, Seef Properties Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Ahmed Yusuf stated: “The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, one of the region's fastest-growing and most dynamic markets, is experiencing a growth in demand for diverse, high-quality entertainment offerings that give families more choice. Our partnership with AWJ Real Estate brings together Saudi Arabia's market potential and Seef Properties' extensive expertise in the industry, empowering us to elevate entertainment standards across the Kingdom to match the best the region has to offer.”

AWJ Holding Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Abdulaziz Al Mosa added: “Leading Gulf companies entering Saudi Arabia are a reflection of the strong investor confidence in the Kingdom's sustainable business climate. We are excited to partner with Seef Properties, a regional leader in real estate and entertainment, to enhance our projects. This collaboration aligns with our strategy for integrated urban destinations within Riyadh’s Al Rabwa project, one of the Kingdom’s top future mixed-use developments. By combining Seef Properties' expertise with our vision at AWJ, we aim to create exceptional entertainment and community experiences that will help establish Saudi Arabia as a global entertainment destination.”

This agreement further strengthens the collaboration between both parties, building on their joint development of a mixed-use destination within Riyadh’s Al Rabwa project. Spanning approximately 160,540 square meters, the project is envisioned as an integrated urban destination. It will feature family entertainment centers, restaurants and cafés, office spaces, and residential units — all developed according to the highest standards of sustainable urban planning.

Seef Properties’ portfolio includes several prominent projects such as Seef Malls, Al Liwan, Fraser Suites, and Seef Entertainment. The company is active in the development and management of a diversified real estate portfolio across the retail, entertainment, and hospitality sectors.

About Seef Properties:

Seef Properties B.S.C. was established in the year 1999 and is a public shared company listed on Bahrain Bourse since 2007 with its operations headquartered in the Kingdom of Bahrain, becoming a leader in the retail, hospitality, entertainment and real estate development sectors on the level of the Kingdom. Today, Seef Properties manages a large portfolio of assets, promoting its position as a distinguished commercial brand. The vision of Seef Properties is centered to its constant strives to become a leading real estate company in innovation and diversity, driven by the implementation of the highest standards and values to achieve its goal in excellence, and the satisfaction of shareholders, partners and clients. The Company’s message is centered to the development, acquisition and management of a real estate investment portfolio that serves the retail, entertainment and hospitality sectors.