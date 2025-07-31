Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain: Seef Properties B.S.C. (Bahrain Bourse Trading Code: SEEF) announced its financial results for the second quarter ended 30 June 2025 and six months period ended 30th June 2025. The Company reported a net profit and comprehensive income attributable to the parent of BD 1.5 million during the second quarter of 2025, compared to BD 1.7 million for the same period of the previous year, a decrease of 13.3%. The change is attributable to increased market competition and economic fluctuations.

Diluted earnings per share attributable to the parent for the first quarter of 2025 amounted to 3 Fils, compared to 4 Fils for the same period the previous year. The Company’s operating profits stood at BD 2.9 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to BD 3.2 million for the same period in the previous year, a decrease of 9.3%.

The Company reported a net profit and comprehensive income attributable to the parent of BD 2.7 million for the six-month period ended 30th June 2025, compared to BD 3.1 million for the same period last year, a decrease of 12.9%.

Basic and diluted earnings per share attributable to the parent for the six months period ended 30th June 2025 amounted to 6 fils, compared to 7 fils for the same period of the previous year. The Company reported a decrease in operating profit for the period ended 30th June 2025 by 10.4%, reaching BD 5.8 million, compared to 6.5 million for the same period of the previous year. Revenues for the period ended 30th June 2025 decreased by 9.7%, reaching 7.5 million, in comparison with the BD 8.3 million reported in the same period last year.

The Company’s total equity (after excluding the equity attributable to minority) for the second quarter of 2025 decreased by 0.9%, reaching BD 160.4 million, compared to BD 161.8 million for the same period in the previous year. Total assets for the second quarter decreased by 1.4 %, reaching BD 174.7 million compared to BD 177.1 million for the same period in the previous year.

Commenting on these results, Seef Properties Chairman, Mr. Essa Mohamed Najibi stated: “Our strategy continues to focus on diversifying our portfolio and enhancing the performance of our existing assets. Our balanced business model has helped us achieve several important milestones, including the signing of a second agreement to develop a large-scale mixed-use project in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. This is in line with our regional expansion plans and our ambition to share Seef Properties’ expertise in real estate development, hospitality, and entertainment, while also building strategic partnerships that position us as a key contributor to Bahrain’s economic growth and achieving the objectives of Economic Vision 2030.”

Mr. Najibi expressed appreciation for the Kingdom’s continued national achievements under the leadership of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, and the follow-up of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister.

He added: “Seef Properties remains committed to its role as a leading national company that contributes to economic development while consistently delivering value to shareholders and customers. Looking ahead, we will focus on launching high-quality, distinctive projects that respond to market needs, support urban growth in the region, and boost our competitive edge. We will continue investing in initiatives that reinforce Bahrain’s leadership position and support its sustainable development goals.”

Seef Properties Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Ahmed Yusuf said: “At Seef Properties, we are executing a well-planned strategy to boost occupancy across our developments through targeted and attractive initiatives. In line with this, we have begun implementing our redevelopment plans, which mark an important new phase for the company. We are preparing for a full-scale transformation of Seef Mall – Seef District, reintroducing it in a modern form that reflects evolving visitor expectations through facility upgrades, service improvements, and new concepts that blend comfort with variety. We are also working to attract more top-tier local and international tenants and to diversify the mix of services offered to visitors. As a result, we have seen an increase in occupancy levels and signed new agreements that support our portfolio growth and enhance revenue sustainability.”

Mr. Yusuf added: “We are equally focused on enhancing visitor experience through environmentally conscious initiatives, most notably our solar energy project, which will supply clean electricity to all our commercial destinations. This is in line with our vision to improve quality of life in the Kingdom of Bahrain and support its commitment to meeting the highest global sustainability standards.”

About Seef Properties:

Seef Properties B.S.C. was established in the year 1999 and is a public shared company listed on Bahrain Bourse since 2007 with its operations headquartered in the Kingdom of Bahrain, becoming a leader in the retail, hospitality, entertainment and real estate development sectors on the level of the Kingdom. Today, Seef Properties manages a large portfolio of assets, promoting its position as a distinguished commercial brand. The vision of Seef Properties is centered to its constant strives to become a leading real estate company in innovation and diversity, driven by the implementation of the highest standards and values to achieve its goal in excellence, and the satisfaction of shareholders, partners and clients. The Company’s message is centered to the development, acquisition and management of a real estate investment portfolio that serves the retail, entertainment and hospitality sectors.