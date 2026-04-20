Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain: Seef Properties has announced the launch of its automated robotic assistant “Sara” via WhatsApp. This step underscores the company’s accelerated digital transformation and commitment to adopting innovative solutions to streamline operational processes and enhance the quality of services provided to tenants and partners across its various projects.

This initiative is among the first of its kind in Bahrain’s real estate sector. Coming as part of a strategic vision to enhance daily operations through artificial intelligence, it aims to deliver faster, more flexible, and efficient services.

Sara was designed and developed by a Bahraini team within Seef Properties to support the facilities management system and operational processes. It expedites work permit processing and automates data collection and input into approved systems, thus reducing application processing time, improving execution accuracy, and minimising reliance on traditional procedures. Consequently, this enhances team productivity and improves operational efficiency.

Accessible via WhatsApp, Sara provides a user-friendly digital communication channel, allowing tenants and partners to submit, track, and manage applications around the clock. It responds instantly to operational inquiries, enhancing the user experience and ensuring continuous, high-quality service. Seamlessly integrated with existing systems, it supports information flow and accelerates decision-making.

Furthermore, Sara redefines daily work processes by systematically organising, directing and processing applications, fostering the development of a comprehensive operational database that improves the quality of outputs. The company’s team is continuously developing Sara to expand its applications and smart features to keep pace with evolving business needs.

Commenting on this milestone, Mr. Ahmed Yusuf, CEO of Seef Properties, stated, “The launch of the automated robotic assistant ‘Sara’ marks a significant advancement in our digital transformation journey. It reflects our dedication to leveraging artificial intelligence technologies to optimise operational efficiency and improve service quality. This is paired with our investment in national talent, who have proven their capability to develop and implement advanced technological solutions, demonstrating their readiness to lead the company’s digital transformation.”

He added, “Sara is the starting point for building a more integrated, flexible digital ecosystem. We plan to enhance its capabilities and expand its applications to support our teams, enhance response times, and elevate the experience of our tenants and partners.”

For his part, Mr. Yusuf Rashdan, Head of IT at Seef Properties, commented, “Sara was developed based on a comprehensive understanding of our teams’ operational needs. We focused on simplifying and transforming procedures into seamless digital workflows that reduce reliance on manual processing, ensuring faster handling of requests and clear implementation stages.”

He added, “We ensured Sara’s full integration with existing systems to enable real-time, accurate data flow. This improves the quality of operational outputs and supports decision-making while continuously developing to keep pace with expanding business needs and enhance daily performance efficiency."

Through these significant initiatives, Seef Properties continues to invest in its digital infrastructure, adopting innovative technological solutions that strengthen its readiness to meet future demands. This positions the company as a leader in real estate development and asset management in Bahrain, committed to delivering an integrated, efficient, and sustainable experience driven by innovation.