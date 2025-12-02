Seef Properties has announced the strategic partnership agreement with Epix Cinemas to operate Al Liwan Cinema, as the company prepares to introduce the latest cinematic experiences in the Kingdom. This move comes as part of Seef Properties’ ongoing efforts to enhance visitor experiences and offer innovative entertainment options that reinforce its position as a leading family destination in Bahrain.

The agreement follows years of cinema operations at Al Liwan, with the new partnership aimed at elevating the existing cinematic experience. This includes diversifying movie selections and accompanying entertainment programs, in addition to offering special packages and promotional deals for families, youth, and children—ensuring the experience meets visitor expectations and enhances the vibrancy of the destination as a comprehensive entertainment hub.

Al Liwan Cinema features (7) auditoriums with a total capacity of (1142) seats, equipped with advanced projection and sound technologies such as Laser Projection and Dolby Atmos in select halls. The venue also offers a variety of seating options, a children’s, and a premium VIP experience that includes an exclusive lounge and dedicated hospitality services. A wide selection of food and beverage options will also be available, providing a fully integrated experience that adds an extra entertainment dimension to visits at Al Liwan.

On this occasion, Mr. Ahmed Yusuf, Chief Executive Officer of Seef Properties, stated

"This new partnership reflects our ongoing commitment to enhancing the entertainment offering across our shopping destinations and introducing new experiences that bring a distinctive touch to family lifestyles in Bahrain. We selected Epix Cinemas due to their extensive expertise and growing presence in the industry, as well as our confidence in their ability to deliver a cinematic experience that exceeds visitor expectations and aligns with Seef Properties’ vision of elevating service quality at Al Liwan."

For his part, Mr. Hatim Dadabai, Managing Director of Dadabai Group, said

"We are delighted to collaborate with Seef Properties to operate Al Liwan Cinema and are proud to expand our presence in one of Bahrain’s fastest-growing retail destinations. We believe Al Liwan is the ideal location to introduce our latest cinema concepts, combining premium services with distinctive experiences. Over the past years, Epix Cinemas has been proactive in offering cinema viewers special packages that were well-received, and we also launched Retro Movies which brought a unique nostalgic experience to audiences. In addition, our online booking channels and mobile apps will also be introduced at Al Liwan, ensuring convenience and accessibility for all guests. We are excited to bring all these experiences to Al Liwan Cinemas, further enhancing customer offerings and elevating the entertainment journey for families and movie lovers alike."

He added that this step builds on the success achieved by Epix Cinemas in Bahrain, reflecting the company’s commitment to expanding its investments in the entertainment sector and offering high-quality projects that meet market expectations and the preferences of visitors and families.

Al Liwan is one of Seef Properties’ most prominent retail destinations in Hamala, home to a diverse mix of international brands, restaurants, cafés and family-friendly entertainment facilities. The destination is distinguished by its modern open-air design that blends shopping, leisure and vibrant outdoor spaces, making it an integrated choice that meets the needs of families and complements the contemporary lifestyle of the Kingdom.

About Seef Properties

Founded in 1999, Seef Properties B.S.C. is a publicly listed company on the Bahrain Bourse since 2007, headquartered in the Kingdom of Bahrain. The company has become a leading force in the retail, hospitality, entertainment, and real estate development sectors across the Kingdom. Seef Properties manages an extensive portfolio of assets, reinforcing its position as a distinguished brand.

The company’s vision is driven by innovation and diversification, underpinned by its commitment to the highest standards and values to achieve excellence and satisfaction for shareholders, partners, and customers alike. Its current activities focus on the development, ownership, and management of a diverse real estate investment portfolio serving the retail, leisure, and hospitality sectors.