Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain – Seef Properties announced the launch of the annual ‘Shop & Win’ campaign at Seef Mall – Seef District, providing mall visitors with a rewarding shopping experience at participating outlets. Customers will receive one entry into a raffle draw for every BD30 spent, giving them a chance to win a Lexus RX. The campaign runs until January 4, 2025.

Seef Properties Acting Chief Commercial Officer, Mohammed Al Qaed said: "We are pleased to announce the return of our popular ‘Shop & Win’ campaign, which not only enhances the shopping experience at Seef Mall – Seef District but also rewards our loyal customers. Our commitment to delivering memorable retail experiences persists as we continue to expand our offerings, ensuring that every visit is special.”

Established in 1997, Seef Mall is a premier shopping and entertainment destination in the Kingdom of Bahrain. With its diverse range of global brands and family-friendly activities, it continues to attract a large number of visitors from across the GCC, catering to a wide variety of interests and all ages.

About Seef Properties:

Seef Properties B.S.C. was established in the year 1999 as a public shared company listed on Bahrain Bourse and its operations are headquartered in the Kingdom of Bahrain, becoming a leader in the retail, hospitality, entertainment and real estate development sectors on the level of the Kingdom. Today, Seef Properties manages a large portfolio of assets, promoting its position as a distinguished commercial brand. The vision of Seef Properties is centered to its constant strives to become a leading real estate company in innovation and diversity, driven by the implementation of the highest standards and values to achieve its goal in excellence, and the satisfaction of shareholders, partners and clients. The Company’s message is centered to the development, acquisition and management of a real estate investment portfolio that serves the retail, entertainment and hospitality sectors.