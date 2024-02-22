Dubai, United Arab Emirates: SEE Holding, the region’s leading sustainably focused global holding group and the visionary force behind The Sustainable City, has been honored with prestigious accolades at the International Property Awards 2024 in London today.

The company received awards in two distinct categories: "Best Sustainable Residential Development" for The Sustainable City and "Best Public Service Development" for Sanad Village, underscoring its exceptional contributions to establish sustainable development in the region.

Pioneered by the SEE Holding group, The Sustainable City in Dubai is designed around the three pillars of sustainability: social, environmental, and economic. The city is achieving remarkable results with a 78% lower carbon footprint per capita, 89% waste diversion from landfills, and 40% less water consumption compared to regional averages. The live-work-thrive community in Dubai is at full occupancy, with 3,000 residents from 65 nationalities enjoying life in the region's first operational sustainable development. This concept is also being replicated in Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, and Yiti in Oman, with a pipeline of additional projects around the globe.

In addition to The Sustainable City, SEE Holding's diverse portfolio includes other acclaimed companies such as Diamond Developers, City Solar, and Tadweer, alongside a wide range of other sustainability-focused revenue-generating entities.

With over two decades of experience in the industry of sustainability, SEE Holding focuses on designing, investing in, and building sustainable infrastructure and cities around the world. From its headquarters in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, the holding company continues to lead the way in shaping the future of sustainable urban development in the Middle East and beyond.

SEE Holding, is a UAE based sustainably focused global holding group that designs, invests in, and builds sustainable infrastructures and cities through its three operational verticals: SEE Solutions, SEE Developers, and SEE Engineering.

Driven by its purpose of spearheading a net zero emissions future and achieving the 2050 UN targets, SEE Holding develops inclusive and sustainable communities that prioritize education, sports, healthcare, and overall well-being as part of its commitment to social, environmental and economic impact. SEE Holding currently has projects in the UAE across Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah, as well as in Oman.

