Jeddah, Saudi Arabia – SEDCO Holding, a leading Saudi investor, and Bugshan Investment, the investment arm of the Bugshan family office, announced today the completion of the sale of Arabian Farms, a leading name in the GCC poultry and egg industry, to the newly formed Al Ain Farms Group (AAFG), the UAE’s leading provider of wholesome protein and beverages, marking a strategic milestone in the region’s food production and agribusiness sectors.

Founded in 1978 through a joint investment by Bugshan Investment and SEDCO Holding, Arabian Farms has grown into a trusted regional brand, delivering high-quality poultry products and playing a central role in food security across Saudi Arabia and the UAE. The company was also the UAE’s first and only producer of pasteurized eggs, and the first mover in the nutrition-enriched table egg category in Saudi Arabia.

Bugshan Investment is the investment arm of the Bugshan family office, managing a diverse global portfolio across sectors including healthcare, real estate, automotive, consumer products, food and beverages, and technology. SEDCO Holding is a leading Saudi investor focused on sustainable, long-term value creation in strategic sectors.

The sale of Arabian Farms marks a strategic portfolio rebalancing by Bugshan Investment as it continues to optimize their holdings in line with their thematic investment approach. This exit allows them to redeploy capital into high-growth sectors aligned with their long-term vision and the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 agenda, while reinforcing their commitment to enabling regional resilience and private sector innovation.

The sale of Arabian Farms represents an exit by SEDCO Holding from the agricultural sector as a part of its strategy to focus on core businesses and to play a proactive part as a value-adding investor with an emphasis to align with government initiatives under the umbrella of Vision 2030.

Arabian Farms has now been acquired by Al Ain Farms For Livestock Production as part of the formation of Al Ain Farms Group, which brings together five trusted UAE protein producers: Al Ain Farms, Marmum Dairy, Al Ajban Chicken, Al Jazira Poultry Farm, and Arabian Farms. The group was officially launched at the Make it in the Emirates Forum 2025 with a goal of significantly increasing its market share in the UAE dairy and poultry sectors.

“Arabian Farms has been an integral part of our long-term strategy to invest in vital sectors supporting regional resilience,” said Awaiz Patni, CFO of Bugshan Investment. “We are proud of its legacy and confident that under Al Ain Farms Group, it will continue to thrive as a regional leader in food production.”

“This transaction is a natural evolution for a business we have nurtured for decades,” said Ossama Banaja, Chief Domestic Investments Officer at SEDCO Holding. “Arabian Farms is now positioned to scale its impact and innovation under AAFG’s industrial platform, aligned with our commitment to enabling sustainable economic growth.”

This strategic consolidation supports the broader objectives of the UAE’s National Food Security Strategy 2051 and reinforces the role of Saudi capital in shaping a more integrated, innovative, and self-reliant regional food ecosystem.

Arabian Farms was advised by Ernst & Young Corporate Finance Limited as lead financial advisor and EY Law LLP as legal counsel in connection with this transaction.