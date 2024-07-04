Units allocations to subscribers will be announced within 10 business days from the date of initial offering period.

Listing on the Saudi Market (Tadawul) to commence within 20 business days after the end of the offering period.

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia: SEDCO Capital, a global Shariah-compliant and ESG-led asset management and investment advisory firm, is pleased to announce the successful closing of the subscription period for the SC Multi Asset Traded Fund (“the Fund”) which ended on 27 June 2024.

The SC Multi Asset Traded Fund attracted attention from local investors during the offering period reaching to 351,428 subscribers of individuals and institutions. The final net subscription amount reached a total of SAR 300 million highlighting the robust confidence in SEDCO Capital's investment strategy and the Fund's potential to provide investors with long-term capital growth and a sustainable income distribution.

The following table shows the time periods of the steps taken from the expiry of the Initial Offering Period and the trading of the Units:

Announcement of the status of Units allocation to Subscribers

(10) Business Days after the end of the Offering Period - latest by 11 July 2024.

Listing and Commencement of Trading of Units on the Market

(20) Business Days after the end of the Offering Period - latest by 25 July 2024.

Mr. Samer Abu Aker, Chief Executive Officer of SEDCO Capital, said: “We are pleased with the success of subscription period of the SC Multi Asset Traded Fund. This Fund highlights our commitment to providing innovative and competitive Shariah-compliant investment solutions to our clients and investors. Our team remains vigilant to capitalize on the evolving opportunities in the market and deliver long-term value to our clients.”

The SC Multi Asset Traded Fund aims to provide investors with long-term capital growth and a sustainable income distribution by investing in a diversified portfolio of local and global public equities, local and global income assets, and local and global private equity investments. The Fund leverages SEDCO Capital’s expertise in managing a balanced portfolio, ensuring optimal asset allocation and risk management effectively.

For complete information about the Fund please visit www.sedcocapital.com

-Ends-

About SEDCO Capital

SEDCO Capital is a global, Shariah-compliant, and ESG led asset management and investment advisory firm. Our investment philosophy is underpinned by three Ps: principles, partnership, and performance. We provide clients with investment solutions through a dynamic asset allocation process across diversified asset classes that deliver strong risk-adjusted returns. By adopting a global view to investing while looking through the lens of our proprietary Prudent Ethical Investment (PEI) approach, an integration of Shariah-compliant and Responsible Investment principles, we provide our clients with unparalleled global access to investments across developed and emerging markets, including Saudi Arabia, in alignment with their investment objectives. In 2014 we proudly became the first Saudi company and the world’s first Shariah-compliant asset manager to become signatory to the UN Principles of Responsible Investment (UNPRI) and we continue to be recognized for our commitment to responsible investments. SEDCO Capital oversees over $8 billion in total assets under management (AUM) and is headquartered in Jeddah with offices in Riyadh, Dubai, London, and Luxembourg. SEDCO Capital is licensed by the Capital Market Authority (License No. 11157-37).

The Firm’s headquarters is in South Tower, Red Sea Mall, King Abdulaziz (Malik) Road, PO Box 13396 Jeddah 21491, Saudi Arabia. Find out more at www.sedcocapital.com.

