Jeddah, Saudi Arabia: SEDCO Capital, a global Shariah-compliant and ESG-led asset management and investment advisory firm, is pleased to announce the listing of the SEDCO Capital Multi Asset Traded Fund (“the Fund”) today on the Main Market of the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul) under ticker symbol 4703, with an ISIN code of SA162G529FL8.

The offering period attracted 351,428 subscribers, including institutional and individual investors from Saudi Arabia and the broader GCC, achieving a net subscription amount of SAR 300 million for 30,000,000 units.

The Fund is designed to deliver long-term capital growth and sustainable income distribution through a diversified portfolio of local and global public equities, income assets, and private equity investments.

About SEDCO Capital

SEDCO Capital is a global, Shariah-compliant, and ESG led asset management and investment advisory firm. Our investment philosophy is underpinned by three Ps: principles, partnership, and performance. We provide clients with investment solutions through a dynamic asset allocation process across diversified asset classes that deliver strong risk-adjusted returns. By adopting a global view to investing while looking through the lens of our proprietary Prudent Ethical Investment (PEI) approach, an integration of Shariah-compliant and Responsible Investment principles, we provide our clients with unparalleled global access to investments across developed and emerging markets, including Saudi Arabia, in alignment with their investment objectives. In 2014 we proudly became the first Saudi company and the world’s first Shariah-compliant asset manager to become signatory to the UN Principles of Responsible Investment (UNPRI) and we continue to be recognized for our commitment to responsible investments. SEDCO Capital oversees over $8 billion in total assets under management (AUM) and is headquartered in Jeddah with offices in Riyadh, Dubai, London, and Luxembourg. SEDCO Capital is licensed by the Capital Market Authority (License No. 11157-37).

The Firm’s headquarters is in South Tower, Red Sea Mall, King Abdulaziz (Malik) Road, PO Box 13396 Jeddah 21491, Saudi Arabia. Find out more at www.sedcocapital.com.

Press Contacts:

SEDCO Capital

Maha Abul-Ola

Phone: +966 12 690 6864

Email: mahaa@sedcocapital.com

Brunswick Group

Email: sedcocapital@brunswickgroup.com