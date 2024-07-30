The World Gold Council’s Q2 2024 Gold Demand Trends report reveals that total global gold demand increased 4% year-on-year to 1,258t, marking the strongest Q2 in our data series. Total demand was supported by healthy over-the-counter (OTC) transactions, up a notable 53% year-on-year at 329t.

Increased OTC demand, continued buying from central banks, and a slowdown in ETF outflows drove record-high gold prices in Q2. The gold price averaged US$2,338/oz, 18% higher year-on-year, reaching a record of US$2,427/oz during the quarter.

Central banks and official institutions increased global gold holdings by 183t, slowing down from the previous quarter but still reflecting a 6% increase year-on-year. Our annual central bank survey confirmed that reserve managers believe gold allocations will continue to rise over the next 12 months, driven by the need for portfolio protection and diversification in a complex economic and geopolitical environment.

Global gold investment remained resilient, marginally higher year-on-year at 254t, concealing divergent demand trends. Bar and coin investment decreased 5% to 261t in Q2, due to a sharp decline in demand for gold coins. Strong retail investment in Asia was counterbalanced by lower levels of net demand in Europe and North America, where profit-taking surged in some markets.

Global gold ETFs saw minor outflows of 7t during the quarter. Asian growth continued, sizable European outflows in April turned into nascent inflows in May and June, and North American outflows slowed significantly compared to the previous quarter.

Record high prices drove down jewellery demand by 19% year-on-year in Q2, but H1 demand remains resilient compared to the same period last year, thanks to a stronger than expected first quarter.

In addition, demand for gold in technology continued to increase, jumping 11% year-on-year driven primarily by the AI boom in the electronics sector which saw an increase of 14% year-on-year.

Total gold supply rose 4% year-on-year, with mine production increasing to 929t. Recycled gold volumes increased 4% compared to the same quarter in 2023, marking the highest second quarter since 2012.

Andrew Naylor, Head of Middle East and Public Policy at the World Gold Council, commented:

“Recently, the rising and record-breaking gold price has made headlines, driven by strong demand from central banks and the OTC market which propped up demand globally. However, the record high international prices have impacted consumer demand with global bar and coin demand falling 5% year-on-year and jewellery tumbling down 19%.

The UAE wasn't immune from the impact of the soaring gold price. Investment demand dropped down 5% - in line with international figures - and jewellery demand decreased by 13% year-on-year.

Looking ahead, economic conditions and investor sentiment will play crucial roles in shaping regional demand dynamics in the second half of 2024 and it is likely that the high price will remain a headwind for gold demand. On the other hand, global trends such as geopolitical instability and potential interest rate cuts could positively influence gold demand.”

The Gold Demand Trends Q2 2024 report, which includes comprehensive data provided by Metals Focus, can be viewed here.