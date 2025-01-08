Accelerator’s Demo Day scheduled to be held at DSO on January 30, celebrating innovation and global collaboration.

Dubai, UAE – Dubai Silicon Oasis, a special economic zone dedicated to knowledge and innovation and a member of the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ), in collaboration with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), and Global Growth Hub (GGH), today announced the selection of 10 startups for the second cohort of the MIT DesignX Dubai Accelerator (MDXB). Launched in September 2023, MDXB serves as the Dubai chapter of the renowned international MIT DesignX Accelerator Programme.

The programme’s rigorous curriculum, developed by MIT and successfully tested in the inaugural cohort, consists of workshops and intensive design and business classes. These sessions will take place, till May 2025, at the Dubai Technology Entrepreneur Campus (Dtec), the largest tech hub and co-working space in the MENA region wholly owned by DIEZ. Participating startups will refine their business models, supported by mentorship from local industry leaders, MIT alumni, and assisted by MIT student interns.

The culmination of the intensive accelerator programme will be marked with a Demo Day on January 30, bringing together the participating startups, investors, industry peers and stakeholders, and DSO’s community and network, to celebrate the conclusion of the second edition. The winner of the second MDXB cohort will also be awarded at the event.

Dr. Juma Al Matrooshi, Director General of DSO, said: “Hosting this cohort of startups enrolled in the MIT DesignX Dubai Accelerator is testament to the resounding success of the inaugural edition. The accelerator programme continues to attract global and local interest, with more than 400 applications received from across the globe. We are excited to welcome these 10 promising startups to help them refine their vision and achieve their ambitions. This initiative aligns with our commitment to fostering a thriving ecosystem for technology and sustainability entrepreneurs in Dubai and building a collaborative network of innovators that will develop solutions to address global challenges.”

Gilad Rosenzweig, Executive Director of DesignX at the MIT School of Architecture and Planning said: “The first cohort of MDXB showcased amazing innovations, and I am thrilled to see what the second cohort will achieve. This programme, bolstered by top MIT faculty, provides an ecosystem that fosters venture and leadership growth and encourages participants to leverage mentorship opportunities. These startups emerge to scale their innovations and make a lasting impact in the UAE and beyond.”

For his part, Omar Hassan, Managing Director at GGH, said: “The launch of the second cohort underscores the exceptional potential of this programme to shape the future of innovation and entrepreneurship. At GGH, we are proud to collaborate with DIEZ and MIT to create a platform where bold ideas converge with expert guidance. This year’s cohort reflects remarkable diversity and a strong commitment to sustainability, perfectly aligning with global priorities and the UAE’s vision for a sustainable future. We look forward to seeing these startups achieve transformative milestones.”

The selected startups for this cohort represent Europe, the US, and the GCC, with a shared focus on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles and sustainability. Their innovative solutions span sectors such as hydrogen technology, waste management, emissions reduction, and energy storage and more.

These include – Protium Technologies, a specialist in sustainable hydrogen technologies, focusing on hydrogen detection, water treatment, and bio-hydrogen solutions; Kanz, an AI-powered aggregator that simplifies and personalizes financing applications; PeykBot, a designer and operator of autonomous, AI-powered robots for last-mile parcel and food delivery; Bilqis GreenTech, a waste management solutions provider aiming to improve waste recycling and reduce environmental impact; Travel Indigenous, a platform providing eco-friendly, indigenous-led travel experiences across the UAE and Oman; Circa Biotech, converts organic waste into resources like insect protein, bio-diesel, and organic fertilizer; Net0, provides AI-driven carbon accounting software that helps organizations measure, reduce, and report their carbon emissions; EcoConnect, empowering businesses to secure ethically, procure sustainably and manage supplier management with ease; Theion, a developer of sustainable lithium-sulfur batteries for various applications, including mobility and energy storage.; and The Hung Bag, a multifunctional bag designed to be hung on doors for receiving and organizing deliveries.

MIT Design is a global leader in accelerating transformative startups. They have supported over 170 companies across more than 15 cities and regions worldwide. The accelerator programme’s foray into Dubai reflects the city’s growing role as a leading hub for startups to innovate, collaborate, and thrive. Since its inception, MIT DesignX has supported startups that collectively achieved a valuation exceeding US$1 billion.