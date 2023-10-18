Reports indicate that over 82 per cent of cyber security breaches involve third party data



Seclore, the leading provider of data-centric security solutions, reiterated its mission to bridge data security gaps and address the MENA region’s cybersecurity needs with its data-centric security solutions. The company's solutions are designed to assist governmental organisations, financial institutions, and other corporate leaders in achieving compliance and meeting the region's data security demands. By leveraging its features like risk insights, data classification, enterprise digital rights management (EDRM), and email encryption, Seclore hopes to drive enhanced protection for personal data and digital assets.

Seclore's data-centric security approach can greatly protect against such attacks and mitigate the impact of ongoing security threats, by ensuring that only authorised individuals have access to sensitive digital assets, both within and outside of the organisation. Businesses can implement automated policies that limit who have access to what information, as well as set durations for their access.



With the support of its risk insights functionality, security teams can promptly assess current and potential risks in the organisation and evaluate the elements that can either increase or decrease these risks, such as data extraction activities, unauthorised actions, and the methods and locations used to access sensitive digital assets. Likewise, Seclore's EDRM protects sensitive information regardless of the device or location, while its data classification capability provides enterprise-wide visibility, a streamlined user experience, automated policy enforcement, and user-driven classification for better data management.

Vishal Gupta, CEO of Seclore, said: “Organisations are growing increasingly aware of risks associated with breaches of sensitive, cloud-based data. This has driven us to equip organisations with tools that enable visibility across hybrid environments and safeguard data as it travels across clouds, databases, applications, services, and even outside the corporate network. We at Seclore, are confident that we will be able to aid businesses in closing this data security gap by safeguarding and managing digital assets in a more streamlined manner.”

According to IBM's Cost of a Data Breach Report 2023, the average global cost of a data breach in 2023 was AED 16.3 million, an increase of 15 per cent over the previous three years. Global cyberattacks also increased by 38 per cent in 2022, while the Middle East witnessed a 77 per cent increase in ransomware activities in the first quarter of 2023, indicating the need for significant cybersecurity investments. This is even more significant considering that businesses that rely on automation and AI for security reportedly save an average of AED 6.4 million.

While speaking at GITEX GLOBAL 2023, the largest technology event, Isaac Roybal, Chief Marketing Officer of Seclore, offered insights on evolving data security requirements and how organisations can close the data security gap in the UAE.

He said: “At Seclore, our platform focuses on protecting the data itself, as opposed to the majority of security products that are concerned with protecting networks and devices. Regardless of where data is shared or stored – on-site, in the cloud, or with a third party – the level of control offered by Seclore enables businesses to revoke or modify access to digital assets at any time. These solutions, which provide real-time changes to access, usage and facilitates timely response to potential threats, come as part of our underlying mission to combat cyberattacks and safeguard data.”

Since establishing its regional office in Dubai in April 2017, Seclore has provided data and digital asset security services to several major clients in UAE, including, Abu Dhabi Investment Council, Statistics Center Abu Dhabi, ETIMAD Holding, Dubai Financial Market, RAK Bank, Smart Dubai Government, Dubai municipality, and Federal Tax Authority United Arab Emirates. Furthermore, the company has also delivered services to clients in the Gulf region including Saudi Telecommunication Company, Qatar Islamic Bank, Oman Data Park, and National Life & General Insurance Company SAOG.

Following its market leadership in the United States and Asia, Seclore is on track to expand its footprint in the MENA region with a strong pipeline of projects that address data security threats and improve data protection. Additionally, the company has signed an agreement with Security Matterz, a specialised IT security organisation, as channel partner for reseller expansion in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and UAE to deliver customised cybersecurity and EDRM solutions for leading clients.

