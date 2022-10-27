Shipsy will showcase how businesses in Saudi Arabia are leveraging its platform to reduce carbon emissions by shrinking distance traveled per package, making miles greener and optimizing overall logistics costs.

Riyadh, KSA – As the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) continues to make strides to become a global logistics hub, the focus at this year’s Seamless KSA 2022 will primarily be on how disruptive technologies like AI, ML, and Predictive Intelligence, Automation and Big Analytics are empowering business across industries to balance sustainability, cost and customer experience.

At the event, Shipsy, a leading smart logistics management technology provider, will showcase how its platform enables businesses in the region to deliver on skyrocketing online delivery demands and expedite digital transformation goals by scaling and optimizing end-to-end logistics operations.

“KSA remains a crucial market for Shipsy. The region accounts for over 40% of logistical activity in the Middle East, North Africa and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC). However, due to the current supply chain challenges, there’s a growing need for businesses to embrace mission-critical logistics solutions. This is where Shipsy comes in.

“At Seamless KSA 2022, we will demonstrate how businesses globally are leveraging AI, ML and automation to reduce their carbon footprint by minimizing miles traveled, using eco-friendly delivery means, increasing delivery success rates and gaining real-time logistics visibility,” says Soham Chokshi, CEO and Co-founder, Shipsy.

According to the Ecommerce Survey, the market in Saudi Arabia is expected to grow by 23.85% annually to reach US$17.5 billion in 2022. This growth in the eCommerce sector will significantly intensify logistics activities in KSA, especially in the last-mile, resulting in growing trip volumes and miles traveled per package. Hence, increasing the carbon footprint of delivery activities.

Embracing a smart logistics management platform can efficiently address this concern. Such a platform can easily prioritize greener means of executing deliveries, like EVs and bicycles. Its advanced route planning and optimizing capabilities significantly reduce miles traveled per package and boost delivery productivity. It also enhances the accuracy of customer location and improves communication between rider and consumer to reduce fuel consumption by increasing first-attempt delivery success. By accurately identifying “non-delivery reasons,” it drastically mitigates return-to-origin events, further reducing miles traveled and emissions.

A smart logistics management platform empowers businesses to eliminate RTO instances by 18%, boost deliveries per rider by 14%, shrink last-mile delivery costs by 14%, reduce customer complaints by 28%, curb distance traveled by 5%, boost vehicle capacity utilization by 31% and decrease trip volumes by 6%.

“Businesses can easily commit to driving a change by utilizing AI-powered tools to build sustainable logistics practices. Moreover, this also enables businesses to increase their delivery productivity and keep and keep a check on carbon emissions. By reducing fuel consumption and manual interventions, businesses can reap fantastic economic benefits too,” says Chokshi.

To catch Shipsy’s smart logistics management platform in action and understand how it’s empowering businesses to expedite logistics sustainability goals and optimize delivery costs, meet their experts at Booth R60.

