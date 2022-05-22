Doha, Qatar – Sealine Beach Resort today announced it has been recognized by Tripadvisor as a 2022 Travelers’ Choice award winner. The award celebrates businesses that have received great traveler reviews from travelers around the globe on Tripadvisor over the last 12 months. As challenging as the past year was, Sealine Beach Resort stood out by consistently delivering positive experiences to travelers.

Commenting on the award, Mr. Marko Jovanovic, Sealine 's General Manager, thanked the guests for their encouraging review and for choosing Sealine Beach Resort.

"We are exceptionally honoured by the trust our guests reposed in us," Mr. Jovanovic said. "Their confidence in our world-class services and their positive review will always be a source of encouragement for us to do even better. We sincerely thank our guests for choosing Sealine Beach Resort. The support they have shown us has enabled us to add another achievement – Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice Award – to our portfolio. We are committed to always meeting and exceeding their expectations."

“Congratulations to the 2022 Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Winners,” said Kanika Soni, Chief Commercial Officer at Tripadvisor. “The Travelers’ Choice Awards recognize the best in tourism and hospitality, according to those who matter most: your guests. Ranking among the Travelers’ Choice winners is always tough — but never more so than this year as we emerge from the pandemic. Whether it's using new technology, implementing safety measures, or hiring outstanding staff, I’m impressed by the steps you've taken to meet travelers' new demands. You've adapted brilliantly in the face of adversity."

To see traveler reviews and popular villas, amenities, and activities Sealine Beach Resort, visit https://www.tripadvisor.com/Hotel_Review-g298468-d308121-Reviews-Sealine_Beach_A_Murwab_Resort-Mesaieed.html

About Sealine Beach Resort

Sealine Beach Resort, a Murwab Resort, is located on Sealine Beach Road in Mesaieed, Qatar.

With over 58 luxurious villas equipped with modern facilities, and opening on to a rear patio, leading directly to the beach, Sealine Beach Resort is a haven of comfort, luxury and diversity. Qatar’s first leisure destination, Sealine Beach Resort is the perfect place to get away from the thriving urban life. It offers a wide variety of activities and boasts a wide range of the finest cuisine, catering to all tastes and budgets.

Website: https://www.sealinebeachqatar.com/

