SDG Group, a global leader in Data, Analytics, and Artificial Intelligence, has unveiled Orbitae—a new AI-focused brand designed to consolidate, elevate, and scale the company’s intelligent solutions across industries and geographies, including the rapidly evolving markets of the Middle East.

With 30+ years of global experience, over 15 years of AI development, and a recognized leadership position in the analytics space, SDG continues to invest heavily in innovation—dedicating over 16% of its revenue to R&D annually—to accelerate impact for its clients worldwide.

Orbitae serves as a gravitational center for SDG’s AI strategy, bringing together proprietary tools, design accelerators, and strategic tech alliances under one unified identity. It reinforces SDG’s role as a trusted advisor to organizations seeking data-driven transformation powered by scalable and responsible artificial intelligence.

"AI is no longer a future ambition; it’s today’s competitive edge. Orbitae reflects our commitment to embedding intelligence at the heart of enterprise decision-making and shaping how industries across the Middle East evolve through data." Ahmed Hozayen, Managing Director, SDG

Backed by 300+ AI specialists and a global consulting team of 2,500+, SDG aims to triple its AI business volume and expert headcount over the next three years. Orbitae’s launch enables clients, partners, and teams to access next-generation solutions through three strategic pillars: Unification, Visibility, and Empowerment.

Orbitae introduces a robust portfolio of AI-powered solutions designed to accelerate business performance, enhance decision-making, and drive measurable impact across every function. These include Marketing Mix Modeling, Gena Suite, InsightsGEN and Next Best Action.

Marketing Mix Modeling enables businesses to understand and measure the real impact of each marketing channel. By identifying the cannibalization between campaigns and estimating the return of every advertising investment, this solution helps companies allocate their budgets more effectively and maximize overall ROI.

Gena Suite is an advanced AI assistant platform that enhances corporate productivity by allowing employees to interact with a set of pre-built agents. These agents can execute tasks, provide insights, and streamline internal processes—making corporate knowledge more accessible and reducing time spent on repetitive activities.

InsightsGEN is a next-generation generative AI engine designed to work alongside business intelligence platforms. It automates the creation of reports, ensures data security and accuracy, and adapts to each organization’s logic and domain expertise thus help decision-makers move faster and with greater confidence.

Next Best Action (NBA) uses historical sales and customer interaction data to recommend the most effective sales or service actions. This solution dynamically determines the ideal timing, messaging, and engagement method for each customer leading to stronger relationships and increased revenue outcomes.

About SDG Group

We are a global consulting firm specializing in Data, Analytics, and Artificial Intelligence, and a leader in the Spanish market according to the Penteo Universe. Thanks to our expertise in analytics and data strategy adoption processes, we work with a customer-centric approach to accompany companies in their digital transformation. Since 1994, we have been constantly innovating our value proposition to offer the most advanced analytical services and solutions.