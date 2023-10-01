Abu Dhabi, UAE – Twenty-four innovative Scottish companies will showcase Scotland’s outstanding strengths in delivering energy transition at this week’s ADIPEC event in Abu Dhabi.

Across carbon capture and storage, hydrogen, offshore wind, and tidal, Scotland is leading the way in decarbonising energy systems and identifying ways to help the world reach net zero.

These 24 companies will highlight the innovative products and services developed and provided by world-class businesses in Scotland’s Pavilion at ADIPEC (Hall 8, Stand 8450).

The participating companies form part of the Scottish delegation attending the trade event with Scottish Development International (SDI), Scotland’s global trade and investment agency and the international arm of Scottish Enterprise.

The Scottish Government Cabinet Secretary for Economy and Energy, Mr. Neil Gray, said: “Scotland is at the forefront of the clean energy transition, as these companies attending ADIPEC clearly demonstrate. We have a wealth of talent and expertise, and by maximising the potential of our vast renewable resources, we can deliver net zero energy for Scotland and help our international partners.”

“The Scottish Government is keen to build clean energy partnerships. I plan to visit the UAE in October to build on our trade and investment relationship and announce details of Scotland’s COP 28 business programme.

“I look forward to engaging with UAE businesses and showcasing Scotland’s net zero strengths."

ADIPEC aims to accelerate action to decarbonise and future-proof the energy system and is strategically arranged before COP28, also being held in the UAE, to continue the theme of inclusion and to build momentum toward energy transition.

Scotland's Trade and Investment Envoy, Nicholas Maclean, is based in the UAE and will lead the company delegation at ADIPEC. He says: “Decarbonising the energy system is one of the greatest challenges of our time. Backed by decades of engineering experience, unique offshore energy capabilities, and a supportive business environment, Scotland is a natural supply chain partner for renewable energy and low carbon transition projects worldwide.”

The event also showcases Scotland as an incredible investment opportunity for companies looking to achieve their net-zero aspirations. The country’s values are at the heart of its trade and investment activity, including a commitment to taking action on climate change, the provision of fair work, and inclusive economic growth.

ADIPEC will act as a prelude to the country’s participation at COP28 in November and December, where Scotland will highlight innovative companies and showcase its strengths in net-zero sectors such as energy transition and climate tech. The Scottish delegation at COP28 will build on existing relationships created during EXPO2020 and will use the platform to further these successful partnerships between stakeholders in the Middle East and Scotland.

One Scottish company participating at ADIPEC is the Net Zero Technology Centre (NZTC), a cross-sector organisation developing and deploying technologies for an affordable net-zero energy industry.

It has partnered with ADNOC and other companies on the Decarbonization Technology Challenge, a competition launched in May this year and open to energy transition technology innovators worldwide. The 10 finalists will have the opportunity to win up to $1 million (AED 3,670,000) in piloting opportunities and have access to state-of-the-art research and innovation facilities in Abu Dhabi.

Gillian King, Director of Business Development (Growth), Net Zero Technology Centre, said: “With its rich history of innovation and pioneering spirit, Scotland is well positioned to lead the way in low carbon technology on a global scale. NZTC is proud to support ground-breaking developers and entrepreneurs, fast-tracking transformative solutions that will help our energy sector to decarbonize at pace.”

Alongside the pavilion that will provide a platform for the 24 innovative Scottish companies, the SDI team will also speak with senior influencers at ADIPEC to discuss future opportunities for Scottish businesses in the region.

