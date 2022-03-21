Dubai, UAE: Over 20 of Scotland’s world-leading clean energy, food security and environmental monitoring companies will participate in two Race to Net Zero Days at Expo 2020 Dubai this week (23 and 25 March).

Hosted at the UK pavilion, the events will include industry-leading Scottish companies in hydrogen, agritech, and satellite communications. Leading the delegation in Dubai will be Mr. Ivan McKee, Scotland’s Minister for Business, Trade, Tourism and Enterprise. Minister McKee will also deliver a keynote address at the Hydrogen event on Wednesday 23 March.

From climate tech solutions to global food shortages and waste via space satellite technology and vertical farming, to world-first hydrogen innovations that have the potential to revolutionise the global green energy transition, industry leaders will discuss opportunities for international collaboration to address the climate crisis. Cutting-edge technology will be showcased from companies behind the world’s largest hydrogen refuelling station, the world’s first green steel project, a multi-award winning agritech innovator and a satellite-communications pioneer.

Companies participating both in person and virtually in the Race to Net Zero Days include:

Howden – leader of a large number of world-first clean hydrogen projects around the world, including the design and installation of the world’s largest reciprocating compressor for hydrogen production in Kuwait. Howden has successfully supplied global state of the art compression technologies to projects such as the world’s first green steel projects and e-fuel project, the world’s largest hydrogen refuelling station, Europe’s largest biofuel and storage projects and the flagship development of green hydrogen underground storage in Europe.

– leader of a large number of world-first clean hydrogen projects around the world, including the design and installation of the world’s largest reciprocating compressor for hydrogen production in Kuwait. Howden has successfully supplied global state of the art compression technologies to projects such as the world’s first green steel projects and e-fuel project, the world’s largest hydrogen refuelling station, Europe’s largest biofuel and storage projects and the flagship development of green hydrogen underground storage in Europe. Wood – Global engineering and project management business with a long track record in delivering major developments across the Middle East. Wood is delivering Pre-FEED work with ADNOC on a world-scale blue ammonia production facility in Abu Dhabi to drive the development of hydrogen in the region. Its recent contract awards in the MENA region have required an increase in its local workforce of around 600 staff, and in the first half of last year alone Wood secured over 30 global hydrogen projects.

– Global engineering and project management business with a long track record in delivering major developments across the Middle East. Wood is delivering Pre-FEED work with ADNOC on a world-scale blue ammonia production facility in Abu Dhabi to drive the development of hydrogen in the region. Its recent contract awards in the MENA region have required an increase in its local workforce of around 600 staff, and in the first half of last year alone Wood secured over 30 global hydrogen projects. Doosan-Babcock – Specialist full life-cycle engineering services provider with in-house construction, engineering services and asset management business functions bringing 130 years of heritage in the energy sector, now supporting the energy transition through the engineering and build-out of early hydrogen and CCUS demonstration projects in the UK and beyond. Doosan Babcock has an established and long term footprint in the UAE through our Global Services offices, with EPC and maintenance contracts with some of the most established energy and utility players in the region.

– Specialist full life-cycle engineering services provider with in-house construction, engineering services and asset management business functions bringing 130 years of heritage in the energy sector, now supporting the energy transition through the engineering and build-out of early hydrogen and CCUS demonstration projects in the UK and beyond. Doosan Babcock has an established and long term footprint in the UAE through our Global Services offices, with EPC and maintenance contracts with some of the most established energy and utility players in the region. Xodus - Engineering consultants with vast experience in the clean energy sector including Hydrogen and CCUS. Strong track record of advisory services to governments and major energy companies. Recently signed partnership with BP to deliver its world-first transition skills initiative, X-Academy, and is looking for innovative, ambitious companies to collaborate on making X-Academy in the UAE a reality in the near future.

- Engineering consultants with vast experience in the clean energy sector including Hydrogen and CCUS. Strong track record of advisory services to governments and major energy companies. Recently signed partnership with BP to deliver its world-first transition skills initiative, X-Academy, and is looking for innovative, ambitious companies to collaborate on making X-Academy in the UAE a reality in the near future. Storegga - an independent champion for the development of carbon reduction and carbon removal technologies and is the infrastructure developer behind the Acorn CCS/Blue Hydrogen project in North East Scotland. The Acorn Project is considered to be the UK’s most advanced carbon capture and storage (CCS) and hydrogen project, delivering the critical infrastructure that’s needed to help cut carbon emissions from homes and industry.

- an independent champion for the development of carbon reduction and carbon removal technologies and is the infrastructure developer behind the Acorn CCS/Blue Hydrogen project in North East Scotland. The Acorn Project is considered to be the UK’s most advanced carbon capture and storage (CCS) and hydrogen project, delivering the critical infrastructure that’s needed to help cut carbon emissions from homes and industry. IGS is a multi-award-winning agritech innovator, which designs, supplies, and supports vertical farms for growers all around the world. The company addresses the key challenges in the food industry with precision indoor agriculture and delivers modular Growth Towers capable of growing a wide variety of crops including microgreens, herbs, salad leaves, brassicas, roots, fruits, botanicals (including edible flowers) and even tree seedlings.

is a multi-award-winning agritech innovator, which designs, supplies, and supports vertical farms for growers all around the world. The company addresses the key challenges in the food industry with precision indoor agriculture and delivers modular Growth Towers capable of growing a wide variety of crops including microgreens, herbs, salad leaves, brassicas, roots, fruits, botanicals (including edible flowers) and even tree seedlings. R3-IoT - a cutting-edge satellite-communications scale-up that has developed technology to provide continuous quality, actionable data insights from the remotest locations on earth. R3-IoT provides resilient end-to-end data services for businesses looking to make the most of their data to improve efficiency and sustainability.

- a cutting-edge satellite-communications scale-up that has developed technology to provide continuous quality, actionable data insights from the remotest locations on earth. R3-IoT provides resilient end-to-end data services for businesses looking to make the most of their data to improve efficiency and sustainability. Space Intelligence - supports developers of Nature Based Solutions in their project development and monitoring, ensuring delivery of climate benefits by providing information on land cover, analysing habitats and above ground carbon storage across the world. We create this information by applying machine learning and AI to big data from satellites, leveraging decades of experience in using satellite data analytics to address environmental challenge.

The Race to Net Zero Days will be attended by senior government officials, leading academic representatives and key industry figures from the UAE and across the world. Scotland has adopted a world-leading ambition when it comes to achieving net zero emissions and is building on its successful hosting of COP26 which was held in Glasgow last year.

For more information and to register for Scotland’s Race to Net Zero events, visit www.sdi.co.uk/expo2020/netzero

For interview requests with companies participating at Scotland’s Race to Net Zero days or with the Scottish Government’s Minister for Business Mr. Ivan McKee, please email scotent@fourcommunications.com

Hydrogen Day participating companies:

Food Security and Environmental Monitoring Day participating companies:

-Ends-

About Scotland at Expo 2020 Dubai

Scotland is open and ready for international business with values based on creating a fair, sustainable and low carbon future. Thanks to its welcoming people, beautiful landscapes, innovative business sector and world-leading educational institutions, it is an excellent place to live, work, study, visit and do business in.

Through its presence at Expo 2020 Dubai, Scotland is promoting and showcasing the very best of innovation and its global ambitions in healthcare, the transition to a net-zero economy and its growing expertise in end to end solutions for Space satellite technology.

For more information about Scotland visit www.Scotland.org

About Scottish Development International

Scotland’s international trade and investment agency, Scottish Development International, has offices in more than 30 countries in the world, including in Abu Dhabi and Dubai. These in-market specialists bang the drum for Scotland on a daily basis, delivering more economic opportunities for our communities. For more information, please visit: https://www.sdi.co.uk/