Matthew brings over two decades of cybersecurity expertise to help organizations navigate evolving regulatory landscapes and deploy responsible AI with confidence

Texas, U.S., – The Responsible AI Institute (RAI Institute), a global and member-driven non-profit dedicated to enabling successful responsible AI efforts in organizations, has appointed Matthew Martin, founder and CEO of Two Candlesticks and an international leader in cybersecurity, as a member of its Global Advisory Board. Matthew’s extensive cybersecurity expertise will be leveraged to help organizations strengthen AI governance, enhance transparency, and scale innovation responsibly.

With over 25 years of experience in the cybersecurity industry, Matthew has led and implemented security operations at Fortune 100 financial services companies. As CEO of Two Candlesticks, he currently provides high-level cybersecurity consultancy, strategy, and frameworks to underserved markets and regions. He will apply this expertise to his role at the RAI Institute to build awareness for transparent AI practices and help organizations overcome critical technological, ethical, and regulatory challenges.

“AI has the power to truly transform the world. If done correctly, it democratizes a lot of capabilities that used to be reserved just for developed markets. This is exactly why industries need organizations like the RAI Institute,” said Matthew Martin, Global Advisor at RAI Institute and CEO of Two Candlesticks. “I’m proud to be a part of such a forward-thinking institute that’s leading the way in advancing responsible AI innovation across diverse markets. Its mission directly aligns with my passion for playing an active role in establishing a resilient, future-ready cybersecurity foundation for all.”

Through its global network of responsible AI experts, the RAI Institute offers valuable insights to practitioners, policymakers, and regulators. With over 34,000 members and collaborators, its community spans technology, finance, healthcare, academia, and government agencies. Its goal is to operationalize responsible AI through education, benchmarking, verification, and third-party risk assessments.

“We are so pleased to have Matthew on board as a Global Advisor for the RAI Institute. His drive for serving the underserved in cybersecurity makes him a perfect addition to the board as we advance responsible AI across the entire ecosystem,” said Manoj Saxena, Chairman and Founder of the Responsible AI Institute. “Trusted AI foundations lead to sustainable and scalable AI solutions. It’s through the expert contributions of industry leaders like Matthew that we can strengthen our mission to ensure a secure future for AI.”

In addition to his role at RAI Institute, Matthew holds advisory positions on the boards of Ironscales, Trustwise, Stealth, and Surge Ventures. Through his work at Two Candlesticks, he is making robust cybersecurity strategies accessible, efficient, and impactful across Africa, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and the Americas.

About Responsible AI Institute (RAI Institute)

Founded in 2016, Responsible AI Institute (RAI Institute) is a global and member-driven non-profit dedicated to enabling successful responsible AI efforts in organizations. We accelerate and simplify responsible AI adoption by providing our members with AI conformity assessments, benchmarks and certifications that are closely aligned with global standards and emerging regulations.

Members include leading companies such as Amazon Web Services, Boston Consulting Group, KPMG, ATB Financial and many others dedicated to bringing responsible AI to all industry sectors.

www.responsible.ai