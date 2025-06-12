Customers can redeem their Gulf Points to book flights, hotel accommodations, and car rentals, or transfer them as gifts to family and friends, offering flexibility and convenience tailored to their lifestyle needs.

Recognized as Kuwait’s most rewarding loyalty program, Gulf Points allows customers to earn cashback and shop through the region’s first bank-affiliated online store, featuring a wide array of redemption options.

In line with its commitment to delivering an exceptional customer experience, Gulf Bank is proud to unveil the newly enhanced Gulf Points Program; a best-in-class loyalty offering that combines seamless digital access, unparalleled redemption flexibility, and lifestyle-centric rewards, just in time for the summer season.

The program’s customer-first design reflects Gulf Bank’s strategic focus on innovation and personalization. With a dedicated online Gulf Points Store, customers now enjoy a simplified and intuitive platform where they can instantly redeem their points for an extensive collection of items from Deliveroo and Talabat vouchers, to electronics, travel bookings, hotel stays, and car rentals.

“At Gulf Bank, customer experience is at the heart of every innovation we launch,” said Najla Aleisa, Chief Marketing Office at Gulf Bank. “The enhanced Gulf Points Program is not just about rewards, it’s about creating moments of joy, savings, and convenience for our customers in every transaction.”

How Gulf Bank is Enhancing the Customer Experience:

Frictionless Access: All Gulf Bank credit cardholders are automatically enrolled, eliminating the need for sign-ups or manual activation.

One-Click Redemption: The new Gulf Points online store enables real-time browsing and redemption of rewards tailored to customer preferences and seasonal needs.

Freedom of Choice: From everyday essentials to luxury travel, customers can choose how to use their points with no blackout dates.

Empowered Spending: Gulf Points can be redeemed for cash, shared with loved ones offering full control and flexibility.

Designed for today’s digitally savvy, convenience-driven consumer, the Gulf Points Program transforms everyday banking into a rewarding lifestyle experience. By using any Gulf Bank credit card, customers effortlessly accumulate points with every purchase and unlock access to tailored rewards that suit their individual needs and aspirations.

As customers prepare for increased travel and spending during summer, the enhanced program empowers customers to make the most of their spending, reinforcing Gulf Bank’s positioning as a customer-centric, digital-first bank.

Gulf Bank representatives were available at a dedicated Gulf Points Booth in The Avenues Mall last week, offering hands-on guidance and showcasing how easy it is to get started with the enhanced loyalty platform.

With this strategic upgrade, Gulf Bank continues to lead the market in delivering meaningful customer experiences, where banking meets everyday convenience, and rewards are just a click away.