Muscat – As part of our ongoing efforts to enhance accessibility and bring Islamic banking services closer to customers, NBO Muzn Islamic Banking has opened a new branch in Al Musannah. This latest expansion reflects Muzn’s commitment to offering Shari’a-compliant financial solutions while reinforcing its presence across the Sultanate.

Salima Al Marzooqi, Chief Islamic Banking Officer at NBO, commented, “Opening Islamic banking branch in Al Musannah marks another milestone in our journey to make Islamic banking accessible across the sultanate of Oman. Al Musannah branch provides an outstanding Islamic banking services to the customers by offering tailored financial solutions that align with their values while ensuring convenience and high service standards.”

Designed to cater to the diverse financial needs of individuals and businesses, the Al Musannah branch provides a full suite of Islamic banking products and services. From everyday banking solutions to specialised financing and investment opportunities, the branch is equipped to support customers with modern and efficient services in the welcoming environment.

As part of its customer-first approach, Muzn is committed to combining physical branch accessibility with seamless digital solutions. The bank continues to enhance its online and mobile banking capabilities, ensuring customers have secure and convenient access to their financial needs, whether in-branch or on-the-go.

For more information about Muzn’s branches, products, and services, visit www.muzn.om or contact the Muzn Call Centre at 24770001.