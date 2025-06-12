Dubai: The Emirati Human Resources Development Council (EHRDC) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Community Development Authority (CDA) to enhance employment opportunities for Emiratis in Dubai and increase their contribution to the Emirate’s economic and social progress. The partnership marks a significant step towards strengthening collaboration and promoting shared objectives in community and workforce development.

The agreement was signed by H.E. Abdullah bin Zayed Al Falasi, Director-General of the Dubai Government Human Recourses and Deputy Chairman of the Emirati Human Resources Development Council in Dubai and H.E Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, Director General of the Community Development Authority. Under this MoU, both entities will work together to support Dubai’s broader strategy to empower national talent by launching targeted programs and initiatives, fostering robust synergy among government entities and creating inclusive job opportunities for Emiratis across all sectors.

H.E. Abdullah bin Zayed Al Falasi, said: “The partnership underscores our ongoing commitment to transforming the leadership’s vision into impactful initiatives that directly benefit Emiratis. It is a pivotal step towards activating institutional partnerships that open new professional horizons for Emiratis. We are also working to transform community councils into vibrant hubs that connect job seekers with potential employers, enabling talent discovery, matching them with the right opportunities, promoting equal opportunity, and improving the overall quality of employment outcomes.

H.E Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid from CDA, said: "The partnership marks a strategic step toward enhancing institutional collaboration in community empowerment and opening practical pathways to opportunity, it stems from a firm belief that the individual is both the heart and purpose of development, a principle that aligns with Dubai’s vision of building a cohesive, productive, and sustainable society.

We are confident that this collaboration will serve as a launchpad for impactful initiatives that deliver tangible outcomes and meet the aspirations of community members, ensuring their long-term empowerment and well-being.”

The MoU aims to lay the foundation for deeper collaboration between both parties to design and deliver targeted programs that support the integration of Emiratis into the workforce. Through personalised career guidance, specialised training, and tailored employment pathways, we aim to equip national talent with the requisite tools to thrive and succeed across various sectors. The collaboration further aligns with CDA’s empowerment strategy to improve citizens’ quality of life and enhance their economic participation, in line with Dubai’s long-term development vision.

This MoU exemplifies a leading model of effective integration between government entities focused on Emiratisation and community development. It echoes Dubai’s commitment to building a responsive and forward-looking employment ecosystem, in line with the objectives of the ‘Dubai Social Agenda 33’ and the ‘Dubai Economic Agenda D33,’ both of which emphasise increased Emirati participation in economic development and strengthen job market stability for them.

A key component of the partnership will involve organising employment days at neighbourhood councils. These events aim to enhance community engagement and strengthen collaboration among relevant stakeholders by enabling Emirati job seekers to explore roles aligned with their qualifications and meet prospective employers in a supportive, opportunity-driven environment. Additionally, the collaboration will facilitate improved coordination between the parties through the sharing of relevant data and the development of joint action plans. Together, EHRDC and CDA will provide targeted support that addresses both the professional and personal needs of Emirati job seekers, in line with the CDA’s empowerment strategy.