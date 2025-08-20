Dubai, UAE - Scoop Wholefoods, Dubai’s go-to destination for organic, sustainable, and nutrient-rich foods, is delighted to announce the expansion of its delivery service to cover the entire UAE. Following the successful launch of its e-commerce platform and Dubai-wide delivery earlier this year, Scoop is now bringing its full range of organic foods and eco-friendly lifestyle products to households across all Emirates.

Scoop Wholefoods was founded by Google colleagues and friends, Iryna Nestsiarovich and Viktoria Pilinko, who share a vision of making sustainable shopping simple, inspiring, and accessible. What started as a single store in The Springs Souk, Dubai, has grown into a movement championing conscious living, zero-waste practices, and wellness without compromise. The expansion into UAE-wide delivery marks an important milestone in the brand’s mission to make healthy, sustainable choices available to everyone.

“At Scoop, we believe healthy eating should be simple and available to all - no matter where in the UAE they live. Launching our e-commerce site was the first step, then expanding delivery across Dubai, and now we are so proud to be able to reach people throughout the entire country,” said co-founder Iryna Nestsiarovich.

“We’ve always dreamed of making Scoop more than just a store - it’s about inspiring a lifestyle rooted in conscious choices. With UAE-wide delivery, we are thrilled to bring our refill culture, organic foods, and eco-friendly products straight to homes across all seven Emirates,” added co-founder Viktoria Pilinko.

Scoop Wholefoods offers a wide selection of organic pantry staples, premium chocolates and snacks, gut-friendly fermented foods, natural beauty and wellness products, and

eco-friendly household essentials, all packaged plastic-free with bulk-buy options available. With the launch of its e-commerce site and the expansion of its delivery service across the UAE, Scoop is making it easier than ever for everyone to live sustainably while enjoying high-quality, nourishing products.

Customers can now explore and shop the full collection at www.scoopwholefoods.ae and for more information, visit Scoop Wholefoods located in the Springs Souk or follow @scoopwholefoods_ae on Instagram.

About SCOOP Wholefoods

Scoop Wholefoods Dubai is a leading destination for organic, sustainable, and nutrient-rich foods, dedicated to promoting a healthier lifestyle through natural and ethically sourced products. Founded by Iryna Nestsiarovich and Viktoria Pilinko, the brand offers a carefully curated selection of wholefoods, superfoods and pantry essentials, free from artificial additives and preservatives. With a strong focus on wellness and sustainability, Scoop Wholefoods Dubai encourages mindful eating by providing bulk-buy options, plastic-free packaging and eco-friendly alternatives.

From organic grains and activated nuts to gut-friendly fermented foods and natural beauty products, the store is a one-stop shop for health-conscious consumers seeking clean, high-quality ingredients. Located in the heart of Dubai, Scoop Wholefoods is committed to supporting the community with educational workshops, expert guidance and a holistic approach to nutrition.