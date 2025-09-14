Sckylers Developments announced its official launch in the Egyptian market, with an integrated strategy to present a new urban and investment vision aimed at redefining the concept of real estate development in an innovative and ambitious manner in light of successive technological changes and in line with the state's vision and plan to achieve sustainable urban development in line with Egypt Vision 2030. This came during a grand ceremony organized by the company to launch OC, its first project in the market, marking the beginning of a series of diverse projects. The event was attended by leading real estate developers, investors, entrepreneurs, and a select group of public figures, influencers, media professionals, and the company's success partners.

Eng. Hassan Mohamed, Chairman of Sckylers, said during his speech at the ceremony that the company's launch with a new urban concept is driven by its belief that real estate is no longer just buildings, but rather an integrated experience for living, working, and innovation. This is what the company embodies in its first project, OC, which represents a new commercial landmark in the heart of East Cairo.

Hassan Mohamed added that SCKYLERS is not just a real estate development company, but rather the product of extensive experience and years of effort in the fields of contracting, construction, and real estate development, spanning over 25 years in Egypt and Germany. The company's portfolio includes 90 projects in Egypt and six in Germany, conveying an important message to the market: changing the real estate landscape and offering a unique product that combines intelligence, sophistication, and integrated services, marking the beginning of a new dream and a different success story.

Hassan Mohamed noted that they believe in the strength of the Egyptian market due to its promising investment opportunities, especially in the administrative, commercial, and entertainment sectors. This sector is witnessing increasing demand from investors and individuals seeking an integrated environment that combines work and life. From this perspective, the company's first project, OC, reflects their commitment to providing projects that meet customer aspirations and add real value to East Cairo's urban development.

Dr. Hussein Mohamed, CEO of the company, explained that the OC project is located in one of the most important areas of New Cairo, along most of the main axes, in Plot No. 1 on the Suez Road in New Cairo. The project covers an area of 16,339 square meters, with a built-up area of 57,000 square meters. The project is distributed among five distinct buildings, with 60% of the total area being open areas with a sustainable design that meets the needs of the new generation. This creates an integrated project that combines an ideal work environment and encourages increased productivity in a modern and unique style. He noted that the project consists of administrative, medical, commercial, and entertainment facilities to provide ideal work, shopping, and entertainment experiences. Dr. Hussein Mohamed pointed out that they have developed numerous real estate projects according to the highest quality standards, and with over 25 years of experience in real estate development, building more than 2,500 delivered units, with a repeat customer rate exceeding 40%. Therefore, SCKYLERS is the new brand that will redefine real estate development with a new approach, offering innovative solutions that combine secure investment, luxurious design, and the most flexible payment plans in the market, for the first time in Egypt. They also carefully study every detail within the project and employ the best and most experienced consultants in all fields.

The company's CEO emphasized that investing in administrative, commercial, and entertainment projects represents one of the most important drivers of real estate growth in the coming period, in light of the increasing demand from investors and those seeking units that provide strong and stable returns over the long term. East Cairo, in particular, is in dire need of such projects, keeping pace with the development of infrastructure, the increasing population density, and the demand for modern lifestyles.

Mohamed Abdel Fattah, Head of the Commercial Sector at Sckylers, noted that the OC project is an administrative, commercial, entertainment, and medical project on the Suez Road axis. It will be the most distinguished commercial and cultural destination in East Cairo, offering an unprecedented implementation and operational experience by providing modern administrative offices of various sizes and integrated administrative services, including meeting and reception rooms, retail outlets, restaurants, and cafes featuring top-brand brands. The company also focuses on the project's fully equipped medical spaces, designed according to the highest recognized standards. Abdel Fattah added that they carefully studied the market and customer desires to determine the finest details related to the value-added approach to the OC project. He pointed out that the project offers an integrated system of services, including customer service, administrative reception staff, meeting rooms, a fitness center, and parking spaces. It also offers cultural and commercial activities, an integrated children's area offering educational and recreational activities in unprecedented spaces, as well as major international fashion brands, restaurants, and cafes. It also includes innovative youth and cultural areas that include a number of specialized events on an ongoing basis, making the project the new destination for business and entertainment in East Cairo. He emphasized that the launch of the OC project reflects the company's commitment to ensuring that all its projects redefine the future of urban development in Egypt. He noted that it is not just a real estate project, but a promising investment experience that reflects the company's vision and ambitious market outlook. He emphasized that this approach has been implemented not only in the quantity and level of services provided by the project, but also in offering a number of other benefits, such as the company's contract with AXA Insurance to provide comprehensive protection for customers against the risk of non-payment. Abdel Fattah added that SCKYLERS also focuses, as part of its vision to provide the highest possible services and quality within its projects, on creating flexible and innovative payment systems, noting that the company will launch a new smart payment plan that will be implemented for the first time in the Egyptian market to provide a service Innovative payment methods are available to meet the needs of all its clients.

The project's engineering consultant, Eng. Makhlouf Emad, Chairman of MEMAKAIA, said of the architectural design, "It combines modernity, highly professional space utilization, and the project's distinctive exterior appearance. The building is not merely a work or shopping space, but rather an integrated experience that reflects the company's vision of delivering exceptional projects." He noted that the OC project features wide open spaces and a thoughtful architectural layout that maximizes the benefit of its strategic location, while adhering to sustainability and innovation standards in every detail, making it a new architectural icon in East Cairo.