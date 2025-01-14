Dubai, UAE – Scintilla, a leading institutional-grade tokenization platform, and Verseprop, a digital platform specializing in tokenized real estate equity and debt, are reshaping the real estate investment landscape. The strategic collaboration will offer financial engineering solutions to the Real Estate sector and introduce advanced tokenization solutions that bring greater efficiency, transparency, and inclusivity to the market, alongside cost savings and distribution.

Verseprop, founded in 2021 by a former senior executive from CBRE and Savills, is a Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) Appointed Representative, headquartered in London, specializing in real estate debt and equity. Its current focus is short-duration, first and second-charge UK real estate debt, which grants strong investor protections at viable yields and is asset backed. Scintilla, licensed by Dubai’s Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority (VARA), brings a powerful tokenization engine and its broker/dealer license and services to the table, solidifying its reputation as a leader in digital asset innovation.

Verseprop, backed by some of the UK's most influential real estate investors, provides access to opportunities across real estate debt and equity, utilizing its platform to list tokenized assets which digitizes the entire transaction process. It provides real estate owners access to state-of-the-art financial and tokenization services that also streamline the process for raising capital for equity, debt or a hybrid mix. Scintilla will deliver the core tokenization technology and broker/dealer services necessary to facilitate the distribution of these digital tokens in the UAE. For investors, this collaboration unlocks access to diversified real estate opportunities while enjoying the efficiency and lower costs provided by blockchain technology.

The strategic collaboration will look to redefine real estate financing and distribution models with a compliance-first approach aligned to global regulatory standards. The collaboration aims to deliver value for both asset owners and investors. In a recent transaction in London, Verseprop was able to demonstrate a 50% cost saving vs traditional businesses.

The UK and UAE Bridge

The collaboration between Scintilla and Verseprop bridges two dynamic markets: the United Kingdom and the United Arab Emirates. Leveraging the UK's established, and highly sought after, trillion-dollar commercial real estate sector alongside Dubai's pioneering approach to blockchain and digital assets, the partnership offers a unique synergy.

“Scintilla is delighted to join forces with Verseprop to redefine how real estate assets are tokenized and traded,” said Tim Popplewell, founder and CEO of Scintilla. “This collaboration marks a significant step in our journey to bring institutional-grade solutions to the digital asset space, opening up new avenues for investors and developers alike.”

“Verseprop is not just tokenizing real estate equity and debt; we are fundamentally reshaping how people access real estate and how asset owners think about distribution,” said Joel Coren, CEO of Verseprop. “Our platform offers a seamless, transparent, and digital way for investors to access high-quality real estate opportunities that were previously out of reach, and asset owners to reach them.”

About Scintilla

Scintilla is at the forefront of the digital asset revolution, creating new opportunities in the global marketplace. Originating from the global law firm DLA Piper, Scintilla combines the compliance and regulatory expertise of a law firm with innovative technology solutions.

Fully regulated by Dubai’s Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA), Scintilla provides end-to-end virtual assets solutions, empowering asset owners, issuers, and investors to solve real-world problems and promote financial inclusion.

Find out more at scintillanetwork.com

About Verseprop

Verseprop is a pioneering platform at the intersection of real estate and technology. It is tailored specifically to tokenized real estate and is backed by leading real estate investors. It offers a unique value proposition to asset owners and investors by harmonizing technology, structuring and distribution.

Find out more at www.verseprop.com