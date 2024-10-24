Scientific papers on Obstetrics and Gynecology were selected and presented at the 2024 edition of the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (RCOG) World Congress in Oman

Both papers were among the 500 chosen from a total of 10,000 submissions worldwide for publication in the highly renowned British Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology’s forthcoming issue

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: M42’s Danat Al Emarat Hospital for Women & Children announces that its scientific studies in Obstetrics and Gynecology for advancing birthing techniques and postpartum best practices were selected and presented at the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (RCOG) World Congress. Selected from a total number of 10,000 submissions, the scientific papers will be published in the upcoming issue of British Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology (BJOG Journal).

Dr. Summia Zaher, Chief Executive Officer and Medical director at Danat Al Emarat Hospital for Women & Children, said: “We are incredibly proud of the groundbreaking research conducted by our team at Danat Al Emarat Hospital for Women & Children. Having two studies recognized by the RCOG World Congress and included in the prestigious BJOG Journal is a testament to the dedication and expertise of our clinicians. This achievement underscores our commitment to providing optimal healthcare for women and children. We are passionate about women’s health and we aim to reduce C- section birth rates. I am grateful to all my colleagues who contributed to this important work, which will now reach a global audience.”

The first paper by Dr Waad Al Shehhi, Medical Resident Obstetrics & Gynecology, and Dr. Summia Zaher, Chief Executive Officer and Medical Director at Danat Al Emarat Hospital for Women & Children, highlights a rare but serious postpartum complication of a ureter rupture. The case involved a 27-year-old first-time mother with pregnancy-induced high blood pressure, who delivered a healthy baby boy at 38 weeks. Shortly after delivery, she experienced pain, fever and signs of inflammation. A CT scan revealed fluid collection and a leak along her right ureter, resulting in urine leaking into her abdomen (urinoma). Urology specialists intervened with a stent and nephrostomy to drain the kidney, resolving the issue. This case underscores the importance of considering ureter injury if persistent abdominal pain occurs postpartum, as early diagnosis and intervention are critical for preventing complications and ensuring recovery. Pregnancy-related anatomical changes can increase the risk of such ruptures.

The second paper is authored by Dr. Summia on the pain relief required by women using Dilapan-S, a device to help induce labor. The study analyzed data from over 1,500 women at UK hospitals to determine how often pain medication was needed during its use. Only 12 out of 1,509 women (0.8 percent) required pain relief during the insertion, and in just four cases, pain was not managed by painkillers. The results from this study confirmed Dilapan-S’s association with minimal usage of painkillers during childbirth. The study concluded Dilapan-S as a safe, effective, and cost-efficient method for inducing labor, making it an excellent option for both in-hospital and outpatient care.

This year’s RCOG World Congress’ flagship event in Oman offers obstetricians and gynecologists from around the world the opportunity to learn about the latest developments in a variety of specialties over three days under the theme of ‘Transforming Women's Healthcare Through Global Collaboration’.

