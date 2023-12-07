Riez: We are committed to supporting digital transformation for a sustainable future in Egypt.

El-Gamal: We are proud to present the first sustainable community in New Cairo with EGP 20 billion investments

Cairo, Egypt:- On the sidelines of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Schneider Electric, the global leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Redcon Properties, a leader in sustainable real estate development, to integrate AVEVA's advanced software solutions, provided by Schneider Electric, into Redcon Properties' flagship project; Golden Gate, the first sustainable mixed-use development in New Cairo, which standardizes a benchmark for smart sustainable communities in Egypt.

Within the framework of the MoU, Schneider Electric will integrate AVEVA software solution into the operating systems of Golden Gate project, with an investment worth EGP 20 billion injected from Redcon Properties. Schneider Electric will equip the project with AVEVA unified operations center to securely visualize enterprise-wide operations using an asset model to apply context to real-time processes, alarms, events, and archived data creating a single common information stream that makes system maintenance and operations more efficient and flexible. The system also effectively manages energy and water consumption and irrigation systems.

Additionally, a scalable system that enables the integration of the processes and facilities along with enhancing the availability and functionality of the resources around the clock such as elevators and escalators will be implemented.

The agreement was signed by Sebastian Riez, Cluster President of Schneider Electric Northeast Africa and Levant, Tarek El-Gamal, Chairman of Redcon Properties, Ahmed Abdullah, Vice Chairman of Redcon Properties, and Nayef Bou Chaaya, AVEVA Vice President, Middle East and Africa, at Schneider Electric’s booth at (COP28).

Commenting on the agreement, Sebastien Riez, Cluster President of Schneider Electric Northeast Africa and Levant, said “The challenges the world is facing because of climate change urged the need for solutions and mechanisms that would help us reduce carbon emissions and rationalize energy consumption. This is Schneider Electric’s role as it continues to be the preferred partner for Egyptian real estate developers by providing state-of-the-art sustainable technologies for smart buildings. Through our portfolio of solutions, we help developers manage and run smart buildings to ensure energy efficiency, enhance residents’ quality of life, and fulfill our commitment to sustainability in Egypt as part of our six long-term sustainability commitments. By expanding our partnership with Redcon Properties, we reinforce the joint efforts to create smart, sustainable, and efficient administrative buildings in Egypt as we aspire to improve the safety, efficiency, and sustainability of the infrastructure of both existing and future smart buildings.”

Eng. Tarek El-Gamal, Chairman of Redcon Properties, said: “Integrating sustainability across all phases of our projects at Redcon Properties adds immense value to the future communities we seek to shape. Reflecting on this, we’re thrilled to extend our strategic partnership with Schneider Electric, which coincides with our plans to develop of sustainable buildings, in terms of design and construction to increase the efficiency of resource consumption and reduce negative environmental impact through the activation of modern technology deploying AI solutions. We are confident that the capabilities and expertise of Schneider Electric will bolster our efforts in attaining the sustainable development goals in the Golden Gate project and other projects as well.”

Ahmed Abdullah, Vice Chairman of Redcon Properties, reiterated: “Green buildings are essential to the Egyptian real estate sector development in terms of environmental, economic and social aspects, contributing to elevating the quality and overall value of the sector. At Redcon Properties, we are keen on adopting an internationally advanced construction mechanism that accelerates sustainability fulfillment in our projects. We look forward to the vital role Schneider Electric will play in implementing sustainable solutions in Golden Gate to enhance operational efficiency, build a fertile investment environment to meet our customers’ aspirations and achieve overall development.”

Nayef Bou Chaaya, AVEVA Vice President, Middle East and Africa, said: “Deploying AVEVA advanced software bolstered by IoT and data analysis, contributes substantially towards enhancing central control to achieve operation flexibility, reduce energy consumption and cut carbon emissions to net zero emissions, which is synonymous with Redcon Properties’ vision to align Golden Gate with smart sustainable standards, being the first sustainable community in New Cairo.”

Golden Gate project is located at the heart of New Cairo occupying an area of 160,000 SQM, with five separate districts encompassing independent offices, commercial units, and a luxury shopping area. The project integrates sustainability standards in its design and construction, starting from the materials used in the buildings and open areas, renewable energy solutions deployed, to water and energy efficiency amongst other features to cut carbon emissions, aiming to achieve Egypt’s sustainability goals in specific and fulfill climate change commitments in general.

The software solutions provided by AVEVA, currently distributed by Schneider Electric in Egypt, are compatible with a wide range of devices and equipment brands, as the solutions themselves rely on applications of AI, big data, and cloud computing in managing all facilities and services within urban communities to become more efficient and sustainable, with the aim of improving citizens’ quality of life.

Schneider Electric's advanced solutions in energy management and automation coupled with AVEVA software solutions can support companies in all sectors to enhance their performance across different divisions, some of which are; engineering, operations, and maintenance, contributing to increased productivity, achieving cost-efficiency, boosting profitability rates and reduce risks, which in return aids in promoting sustainability and empowering individuals. Schneider Electric applies the latest technological solutions to regulate energy and natural resources consumption in accordance with international standards.

Schneider Electric partook a role in COP27, which was held in Sharm El-Sheikh in November 2022, with a set of activities that reflected its commitment to combat the climate crisis, as the Company signed 8 MoUs with major real estate development companies in Egypt, to provide solutions for buildings smart cities for developers’ flagship projects. The Company also signed an MoU with Redcon Properties, to equip the developer’s projects with smart solutions to aid in the attainment of the shift towards a green economy and implement sustainable standards.

-Ends-

About REDCON Properties:

REDCON Properties was established in 2019 as the development arm of REDCON Group, specializing in mixed-use real estate projects. The Company operates with sustainability as its core value, where it leads the Egyptian real estate sector in the implementation of sustainable building and green architecture, with Golden Gate as its first flagship project.

REDCON Properties derives its heritage from 30 years of experience with REDCON Constructions, which delivered more than 200 projects, among which are El Alamein Towers, Maspero Towers, Mansoura University, PwC Headquarters, Pharco, Electrolux, Bank Audi – the Company’s first green building that received a LEED silver certificate for its leadership in energy-saving designs and conservation of the environment.

About Schneider Electric:

Schneider’s purpose is to empower all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. We call this Life Is On. Our mission is to be your digital partner for Sustainability and Efficiency.

We drive digital transformation by integrating world-leading process and energy technologies, end-point to cloud connecting products, controls, software and services, across the entire lifecycle, enabling integrated company management, for homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure and industries. We are the most local of global companies. We are advocates of open standards and partnership ecosystems that are passionate about our shared Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values.

www.se.com