Solution to be available to businesses across the Gulf region to improve operational efficiency

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Schneider Electric, a global leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, announced its participation at the World Utilities Congress 2025 in Abu Dhabi to showcase its latest innovations in grid modernization and utilities digitalization.

At its booth in Hall 5 at the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, Schneider Electric is unveiling its AI-powered digital grid solution, the One Digital Grid Platform, which was launched globally earlier this year. Designed to enhance grid resilience and flexibility, the platform enables utilities and businesses to operate more efficiently while reducing energy costs. Built on a secure, cloud-based architecture, it integrates advanced analytics to deliver real-time operational insights.

The platform is proven to reduce outages by up to 40%, shorten distributed energy resource (DER) interconnection timelines by 25%, and cut application deployment time by 60%. Schneider Electric’s One Digital Grid Platform will be available to utilities later this year for implementation.

Senior leadership from Schneider Electric including Amel Chadli, President of the Gulf Cluster and Walid Sheta, MEA Zone President will engage in high-level discussions focused on clean energy supply chains, modernization of energy systems, and electrification.

“Utilities in the region are embracing a smarter, cleaner future,” commented Amel Chadli, President of the Gulf Cluster, Schneider Electric. “The World Utilities Congress, hosted by The Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA) has positioned itself as a key industry platform, convening industry giants and to discuss strategies to deliver secure and sustainable utilities. Our participation every year reflects a strong commitment to driving the future of energy in the region. Collaboration and innovation are crucial to modernizing energy systems and in building resilient, flexible grids that can meet evolving demands and support a sustainable future.”

Schneider Electric will also showcase its Grids of the Future portfolio, designed to enable customers and utilities to transform and digitize their businesses. The company’s team of experts will also present energy-efficient solutions including water utilities digitalization and integrated operations, intelligent software for energy management and tools for improving grid performance.

As regional utilities navigate increasing energy demands and long-term sustainability targets, digital innovation is playing a growing role in shaping future-ready infrastructure. In the UAE, the utilities sector is central to national decarbonization goals, such as the Energy Strategy 2050, aimed to triple renewable energy capacity, improve energy consumption efficiency by up to 45%, and achieve net-zero emissions by 2050. The UAE has plans to invest up to AED 200 billion by 2030 to deliver on an increasing demand for energy.

