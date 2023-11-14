Schneider wins three awards for Best Energy Management Product of the Year; Best Indoor Air Quality Product of the Year; and Healthy Spaces Project of the Year

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Schneider Electric, a global leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, has achieved recognition from the Emirates Green Building Council (EmiratesGBC) for showcasing the best sustainable practices in the MENA built environment.

The EmiratesGBC MENA Green Building Awards 2023 acknowledged excellence and best practices in the built environment across sixteen distinct categories related to the design, construction, and operation of building projects in the region. The 12th cycle of the Awards program recognised and celebrated the exceptional work of firms, practitioners, and consultants of sustainability and green building in the public and private sectors.

Amel Chadli, Vice President for Digital Energy and EM Software, MEA, who was present at the awards, commented, “We are proud to be recognized by the Emirates Green Building Council for our commitment to sustainable development. These awards affirm Schneider Electric's leadership in driving innovation for a more energy-efficient built environment in the MENA region and are a testament to our continuous efforts to promote sustainable practices and solutions and drive impactful change and innovation.”

Schneider Electric was awarded ‘Best Energy Management Product of the Year’ and ‘Best Indoor Air Quality Product of the Year’ for its SpaceLogic Insight-Sensor, an advanced six-in-one room sensor, built to increase comfort and save energy. The SpaceLogic Insight-Sensor is a part of EcoStruxure Connected Room Solutions - a flexible and modular solution for connected rooms of Schneider Electric which modernises the building's infrastructure with an IP backbone, integrating the control of systems such as lighting, air conditioning, indoor air and environmental quality and more.

Schneider Electric also won in the ‘Healthy Spaces Project of the Year’ category for its collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism in Saudi Arabia to enable and empower the first-ever innovative digital and smart workplace environment initiative in the Kingdom. The initiative was aimed at promoting healthy spaces with a digital experience interlocked with the facility operations, whilst ensuring top-notch indoor air quality.­­­­­

About Schneider Electric

Schneider’s purpose is to empower all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. We call this Life Is On. Our mission is to be your digital partner for Sustainability and Efficiency.

We drive digital transformation by integrating world-leading process and energy technologies, end-point to cloud connecting products, controls, software, and services, across the entire lifecycle, enabling integrated company management, for homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure, and industries.

We are the most local of global companies. We are advocates of open standards and partnership ecosystems that are passionate about our shared Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values.

For more information please visit: https://www.se.com/ae/en/