Sustainable building targets WELL, LEED ID+C Platinum certifications, on track to becoming benchmark for smart, sustainable, and inclusive office spaces

Dubai, UAE – Schneider Electric, the global leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, has received the SmartScore Platinum certification for its Dubai HQ building, ‘The NEST’, the first rollout of its Impact Buildings Program. Achieving a perfect score of 100, the accreditation from WiredScore, the global certification body for digital connectivity and smart technology, validates the sustainable office space that hosts and supports over 1,000 employees across 10,000 square meters, for its foundation of excellence in design, performance, infrastructure, and in meeting the highest global standards.

Located at Dubai Silicon Oasis, The NEST marks the first rollout of Schneider Electric’s Impact Buildings Program and showcases the company’s smart building technologies. To bring the smart design to fruition, Schneider Electric worked on a landlord-owned base building, in collaboration with Gensler, JLL, and Cundall. Integrating AI, automation, digital twin systems, and Schneider Electric’s full suite of EcoStruxure™ solutions, The NEST enables up to 37% energy savings and avoids 572 metric tons of CO₂ annually. Well-aligned with the UAE Energy Strategy 2050 and Dubai Economic Agenda D33, the sustainable building achieved top scores across all assessed categories: User Functionality, Technological Foundation, and Innovation.

Amel Chadli, President of Gulf Countries, Schneider Electric, said: “Achieving a perfect SmartScore Platinum rating is a proud milestone for us while also testifying to Dubai’s leadership in sustainability and digital innovation. As the flagship of our Impact Buildings Program, The NEST represents our commitment to future-ready workplaces that are intelligent, sustainable, and people-centric.”

Beyond environmental performance, The NEST is designed to drive collaboration, innovation, and employee well-being and provides a conducive environment for co-creation, learning, and engagement. Schneider Electric’s Impact Buildings are at the forefront of sustainable innovation, designed to significantly reduce carbon emissions while enhancing energy efficiency and occupant comfort. Following the successful SmartScore outcome, The NEST is on track to obtain the WELL and LEED ID+C Platinum certifications as well. The SmartScore certification confirms the building’s position as a high value, digitally enabled workplace, and enhances its long-term asset value and tenant appeal.

