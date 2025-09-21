In a strategic move to strengthen Egypt’s digital infrastructure, Schneider Electric, the global leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, hosted its “Secure Power Innovation Day.” The event brought together company experts, clients, and partners to explore the latest technological trends in secure power and data centers, with a special focus on how artificial intelligence is reshaping digital infrastructure. The initiative reflects Schneider Electric’s vision and commitment to delivering integrated solutions that enhance efficiency and sustainability across critical industries.

During the event, Schneider Electric unveiled two groundbreaking products designed to meet the growing demands of critical infrastructure. The first, Galaxy VXL, is a next-generation three-phase uninterruptible power supply (UPS). The system achieves industry-leading efficiency of up to 99% in “eConversion” mode, directly contributing to a 50% reduction in carbon emissions. Its compact design saves up to 52% of floor space, while the innovative “Live Swap” feature enables module replacement during operation—making it the ideal solution for data centers, cloud service providers, industrial facilities, and large commercial operations.

In addition to its exceptional performance, Galaxy VXL offers a unique pay-as-you-grow capacity model, enabling businesses to scale with actual growth needs. The system ensures significant long-term cost savings through lower energy consumption and predictive maintenance capabilities. Compatible with both cost-effective VRLA batteries and high-efficiency lithium-ion options, Galaxy VXL provides a direct, more competitive alternative to traditional systems—delivering maximum power protection at lower total cost of ownership.

Commenting on the launch, Sebastien Riez, CEO of Schneider Electric Northeast Africa and Levant, said:

“This event reflects our long-term commitment to Egypt and the region. We believe the future relies on strong, sustainable digital infrastructure, which is why we continue to bring world-class solutions that support growth in vital sectors such as data centers and industry. Our advanced secure power solutions are not just a technical step forward—they are part of our strategic vision to enable digital transformation and accelerate sustainability. These innovations play a direct role in advancing the AI- and data-driven economy that defines our future, reinforcing our leadership and ability to deliver real value to our partners and customers.”

Beyond enterprise-grade solutions, Schneider Electric also addressed the needs of individuals and mobile professionals with the launch of OffGrid, a portable clean energy station. Designed to deliver powerful charging capabilities for multiple devices simultaneously, OffGrid features a high-capacity rechargeable battery for extended operation and delivers pure sine wave output, ensuring safe use with sensitive electronics.

Lightweight and highly versatile, OffGrid is the ideal choice for outdoor activities such as camping and travel, as well as a reliable backup power source for households during outages. It also meets the needs of professionals on the move—such as construction workers and field technicians—offering dependable, portable energy anywhere it is required.

Heba El-Toukhy, Vice President of Secure Power for Egypt, Northeast Africa and Levant at Schneider Electric, added:

“At Schneider Electric, we fully recognize the surging demand for power, especially with the expansion of AI, cloud computing, and data centers. That’s why we bring forward solutions like Galaxy VXL, which combines unmatched efficiency with high reliability, making it ideal for facilities that demand maximum uptime. Our launch of OffGrid also reflects our commitment to delivering clean, flexible energy solutions for individuals and mobile users. What sets our portfolio apart is adaptability and scalability, with a strong focus on reducing carbon footprint. This is at the heart of our expertise in secure power and intelligent cooling for advanced infrastructure. Our mission is to help customers build a more efficient and sustainable future.”

The event also featured insightful discussions on how AI is transforming the future of energy and data centers, along with demonstrations of the latest liquid cooling technologies to meet the demands of next-generation infrastructure. By showcasing its advanced solutions, Schneider Electric reaffirmed its leadership in driving Egypt’s digital transformation. “Secure Power Innovation Day” provided a valuable platform for engagement between Schneider Electric executives, partners, clients, and market experts—helping pave the way toward a more sustainable, efficient, and resilient future.

Through its integrated approach that combines electrification and digitalization, Schneider Electric continues to enhance energy reliability, accelerate decarbonization, and foster economic growth in the era of data and artificial intelligence—cementing its position as a trusted partner for a smarter, greener world.