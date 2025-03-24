Schneider Electric reaffirms its commitment to supporting Saudi Arabia’s plans to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2060

Various MoUs in energy, infrastructure, and smart buildings to enhance operational efficiency across the kingdom

Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, has forged strategic partnership agreements with key entities during the first quarter of 2025. These agreements reflect the company’s commitment to Saudi Vision 2030, accelerating digital transformation and sustainability across various business sectors. The partnerships are designed to contribute to the kingdom’s goal to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2060 and to provide comprehensive support for organizations in executing their strategic plans, reflecting Schneider Electric's belief in the critical role of local partnerships and its alignment with the company's six long-term sustainability commitments.

In alignment with the Kingdom's Vision 2030, which focuses on developing digital infrastructure and enhancing the knowledge economy, and recognizing the pivotal role of data centers across all business sectors in contributing to this vision, Schneider Electric has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Dulb Company. This MoU aims to deploy Schneider Electric's smart energy management and automation solutions in the fields of data centers, power distribution, and smart infrastructure. Furthermore, another MoU was signed with Edarat Group to bolster the hyperscale data center sector through the development of smart and sustainable infrastructure, and to expand the use of artificial intelligence applications to improve operational efficiency. Additionally, an MoU was established with Mobily to provide energy management and digital infrastructure solutions for big data centers, and to support the company's efforts in decarbonizing its data centers and improving the indoor environmental quality within these facilities.

Driven by a commitment to facilitate energy transition, Schneider Electric has agreed with ENGIE to accelerate this transformation and support global climate goals, utilizing the latest technological solutions for energy management, consumption optimization, and operational efficiency enhancement within the Kingdom. In the realm of building management, Schneider Electric has signed an MoU with Al Ghazawi Group to become a certified partner within Schneider Electric's EcoXpert network, aiming to elevate standards of resilience, comfort, and safety for residential unit users and occupants. This reiterates Schneider Electric’s efforts that aim to develop innovative solutions in vital areas including data centers, power distribution, eMobility, advanced infrastructure, smart building management, and smart home automation, to drive energy efficiency and decarbonization across various sectors leveraging the latest technologies and advanced software.

“Over more than 40 years in the Saudi market, Schneider Electric has successfully expanded its customer network to exceed 8,000 clients from the public and private sectors. Throughout this time, we have shared a common vision and goal: to support the Kingdom's journey towards a sustainable future and to further embed innovation and digital transformation, said Mohamed Shaheen, CEO of Schneider Electric Saudi Arabia, Pakistan,Yemen, and Bahrain. “The first quarter of 2025 has been marked by successes and partnerships through which we aspire to create a positive impact. Collaboration with entities that share our values and common vision is the primary driver for achieving sustainable development, creating added value for the Saudi economy and supporting the growth of vital sectors such as energy, transportation, infrastructure, and smart buildings, in alignment with the ambitious Saudi Vision 2030 and its initiatives to achieve carbon neutrality,” he added.

In order to enhance eMobility solutions in Saudi Arabia, including infrastructure and smart charging systems, and the necessary training to local talents, Schneider Electric signed several MoUs with leading companies in the field. These included an MoU with ST Engineering, a leading provider of electric vehicle charging solutions in Singapore, aimed at improving electric vehicle charging systems, and expanding the establishment of charging stations throughout the Kingdom to improve accessibility for all users, making EV charging more efficient and convenient. Additionally, an MoU was signed with Electromin, a leading provider of electric vehicle services, to keep pace with the rapid growth in the number of electric vehicles in the Kingdom.

As part of its efforts to strengthen strategic partnerships, Schneider Electric has signed a partnership agreement with Essam Khairy Kabbani (IKK) Group, to become a certified partner in Schneider Electric's EcoXpert program within the field of eMobility. Additionally, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed with Sara Engineering, to become a certified partner in the same program in the areas of eMobility, building management solutions, and home automation, utilizing the KNX standard protocol.

These strategic partnerships underscore Schneider Electric's commitment to supporting Saudi Vision 2030, and reflect its continuous pursuit of enhancing digital transformation and sustainability, as well as its dedication to coordinating efforts and working alongside its partners to achieve shared goals, and to build a more sustainable and intelligent future for the Kingdom.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider’s purpose is to create Impact by empowering all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. At Schneider, we call this Life Is On.

Our mission is to be the trusted partner in Sustainability and Efficiency.

We are a global industrial technology leader bringing world-leading expertise in electrification, automation and digitalization to smart industries, resilient infrastructure, future-proof data centers, intelligent buildings, and intuitive homes. Anchored by our deep domain expertise, we provide integrated end-to-end lifecycle AI enabled Industrial IoT solutions with connected products, automation, software and services, delivering digital twins to enable profitable growth for our customers.

We are a people company with an ecosystem of 150,000 colleagues and more than a million partners operating in over 100 countries to ensure proximity to our customers and stakeholders. We embrace diversity and inclusion in everything we do, guided by our meaningful purpose of a sustainable future for all.

www.se.com

Discover the newest perspectives shaping sustainability, electricity 4.0, and next-generation automation on Schneider Electric Insights.