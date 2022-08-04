New mySchneider IT Partner Program accelerates partner growth and enables differentiated businesses for the long-term success

Evolution marks the company’s most significant IT partner program update simplifying and enhancing the overall partner experience

mySchneider Rewards returns allowing partners to earn points that can be redeemed for over 60,000 items, experiences, and merchandise

Cairo, Egypt – Schneider Electric™, the global leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, today announced its new mySchneider IT Partner Program, which will provide a simplified, innovative and collaborative approach to enabling partner growth. This re-vamped program focuses on enabling diverse and evolving business models and allows partners to differentiate their business by becoming a strategic advisor and expert in their market across multiple IT competencies.

The IT channel landscape is constantly evolving. Building on the company’s award-winning channel history, Schneider Electric’s updated IT partner program accommodates this dynamic ecosystem by enabling partners to grow and differentiate their business for the long-term. The program focuses on unique specializations, giving partners the flexibility to certify in one or more based on their current capabilities and future aspirations. This further differentiates partners and highlights the true value of a channel ecosystem by:

Enabling the development of diverse business models

Simplifying and increasing transparency for requirements & benefits

Capturing new business through market recognition and competitive differentiation

Strengthening channel-centric practice

“The mission of our partner program has become clear,” said Paul Tyrer, Global IT Channels VP at Schneider Electric. “For more than ten years, members of our IT channel program have reaped strong benefits including discounts, tools and innovative offers from Schneider Electric and its flagship APC brand. Partners participating in the evolved program will stay agile amid today’s evolving market trends, and in turn, produce approximately eight times higher revenue,” he continued.

Availability of specializations will roll out over the next 12-18 months, through a phased approach including IT Solution Providers, Data Center Solution Providers and Software & Services Providers. The first specialization, IT Solution Provider, which is ideal for IT providers who are experts in IT infrastructure solutions within distributed IT environments, is available now.

Key features of the IT Solutions Provider Specialization include:

Data Driven Program Dashboard: To support new value-based and data-centric requirements, the digital experience has been completely innovated so partners can see real-time business updates and data. This new program dashboard not only provides partners with transparency, but also identifies core focus areas, should partners choose to level-up in the program for greater competency or benefits.

Business-Specific Tools: Certified partners gain access to the tools needed in today’s environment, including the Local Edge Configurator, which has configured tens of thousands of solutions within the distributed IT space across the world.

Increased Profitability: IT solution providers will gain access to unique deal registration discounts that exceed normal discounts provided through Schneider Electric’s Edge Opportunity Registration (ORP) Program.

mySchneider Rewards: With the return of one of Schneider Electric’s most popular rewards program, mySchneider Rewards, members of the partner account – including sales, engineers, services, and other functions – can earn points from various activities that can be redeemed for over 60,000 items, experiences, merchandise and more.

Dedicated support and account coverage: Ongoing sales account coverage provides support to business building activities and pre- and post-sales support.

“Rapid digitization has transformed the way we are serving our customers. Now, more than ever before, we look to our partners for programs and platforms to reflect this transformation," said Andreas Luckfiel, Manager, Business Development at Buyitdirect, who participated in the new program pilot. "The mySchneider IT Partner Program is easy to navigate, with a simplified structure which allows us to be more agile, relevant, profitable and future-ready.”

To learn more and join the mySchneider IT Partner Program, visit apc.com/partners.

