The agreement aligns with the UAE’s ‘Make it in the Emirates’ national initiative.

Collaboration underlines Schneider Electric’s commitment to advancing energy-efficient power solutions and decarbonization across the region.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Schneider Electric, a leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Technomak Modular Building Solutions (a Technomak Energy International company) at ADIPEC 2023 to integrate innovative and energy-efficient technologies into Technomak’s portfolio.

Supporting the ‘Make it in the Emirates’ initiative, this strategic collaboration will focus on exploring opportunities to incorporate Schneider Electric’s power solutions in areas such as energy management, automation, and decarbonization into Technomak’s product line, which is designed to make them more eco-friendly and energy-efficient.

Mansoor Karakkat, Co-Founder & Group President, CEO of Technomak Modular Building Solutions, commented: "Collaborating with Schneider Electric enables us to leverage cutting-edge technologies and expertise to deliver superior value to our customers. Schneider Electric's technical support is a testament to their dedication to the local industry. Collectively, we are not only enhancing our own capacities but also playing a pivotal role in driving the growth and sustainability of the region's energy sector.”

Ahmed Khashan, President for Gulf Countries at Schneider Electric, said: "By integrating Schneider Electric’s smart power solutions into Technomak’s products, we are playing a crucial role in the ongoing evolution of the UAE's growing energy industry. This collaboration is in sync with the increasing focus on electrification and digitization across the UAE’s energy landscape.”

UAE-based Technomak is a manufacturer, which has been operating in the country for the last 20 years. The company provides turnkey solutions for modular technical buildings, automation and digital solutions, process packages, offshore and onshore module fabrication as well as EPC and maintenance projects. The company has built a 230,000 square meter fabrication facility in the UAE, which features a waterfront jetty, designed for large module load outs.

Through forging strategic local collaborations and introducing innovative solutions at ADIPEC 2023, Schneider Electric is setting the stage for a more sustainable and resilient energy landscape. As a member of the Global Councils on SDGs, the company is actively driving climate action initiatives in the UAE in line with the country's vision for sustainability. ­­­­­­

About Schneider Electric

Schneider’s purpose is to empower all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. We call this Life Is On. Our mission is to be your digital partner for Sustainability and Efficiency.

We drive digital transformation by integrating world-leading process and energy technologies, end-point to cloud connecting products, controls, software, and services, across the entire lifecycle, enabling integrated company management, for homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure, and industries.

We are the most local of global companies. We are advocates of open standards and partnership ecosystems that are passionate about our shared Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values.

For more information please visit: https://www.se.com/ae/en/