Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: In a step that reflects a shared commitment to accelerating the transition toward a more sustainable future, Schneider Electric the global leader in digital transformation, energy management and automation and Saafah Foundation, a national non-profit organization dedicated to empowering leaders and institutions through the adoption of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) standards and practices, announced the signing of a strategic Memorandum of Understanding aimed at unifying efforts to build national capabilities and promote awareness around governance and sustainability in support of Saudi Vision 2030.

The MoU was signed by Farouk Shad, Head of Sustainability for Schneider Electric in Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and Ms. Jehan Abdel-Meguid Haid, CEO of Saafah Foundation, in the presence of senior executives from both sides at Schneider Electric’s offices in Riyadh. The partnership reflects the synergy between Schneider Electric’s global technological leadership and longstanding expertise in energy and digital transformation, and Saafah’s institutional and knowledge-based role in advancing ESG concepts and implementation across Saudi workplaces contributing to enhanced national competitiveness and embedding a culture of responsibility and sustainability across both public and private sectors.

Aligned with their shared vision, the agreement seeks to roll out educational and capacity-building programs focused on promoting sustainability, transparency, integrity and sound corporate governance. It aims to equip Saudi leaders and organizations with the tools and knowledge required to apply ESG principles responsibly and effectively. Under the MoU, Schneider Electric and Saafah will work collaboratively to design and deliver these programs, combining Schneider Electric’s global technical expertise with Saafah’s strong local role in institutional empowerment and advancing governance and sustainability practices — ultimately creating long-term, sustainable impact.

Commenting on the partnership, Farouk Shad, Head of Sustainability for Schneider Electric in Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, said:

"At Schneider Electric, we believe the future of sustainable energy begins with empowering minds and building capabilities, because investing in people is the foundation of true sustainable development. This partnership with Saafah Foundation extends our deep-rooted commitment in the Kingdom for more than 44 years, during which we have worked alongside local partners to support the national transformation toward a more efficient and responsible economy. By combining our global technical expertise with Saafah’s leading role in governance and sustainability, we can help build more aware and future-ready ecosystems in alignment with Vision 2030."

For her part, Jehan Abdel-Meguid Haid, CEO of Saafah Foundation, stated:

"This partnership embodies Saafah’s vision to localize global knowledge in environment, society and governance (ESG) and translate it into institutional practice across workplaces in the Kingdom. We consider Schneider Electric a global partner with outstanding expertise in energy management and digital transformation, and our collaboration opens new horizons for developing national capabilities able to drive change from within. At Saafah, we focus on turning concepts into tangible impact, and through this partnership we aim to establish a Saudi model that inspires the region in applying sustainability and governance principles."

This MoU represents a strategic alliance that brings together global leadership in technological solutions with national leadership in institutional sustainability empowerment — with the goal of transforming the Kingdom’s ambitions in energy, governance and sustainable development into practical, human-centered outcomes driven by knowledge and innovation. Through this collaboration, Schneider Electric and Saafah Foundation continue to contribute to building a more aware and sustainable society, reinforcing the principle of synergy between public, private and non-profit sectors to help shape a more prosperous and stable future for the Kingdom — one that extends its positive impact beyond its borders.