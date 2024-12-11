Sharjah: The Sharjah Business Women Council (SBWC) is concluding 2024 with an impressive portfolio of initiatives and events enhancing the role of women in business, spanning industries from technology and jewellery to real estate and automotive. The Council’s activities reflect Sharjah and UAE’s broader drive to empower women as key players in the nation's economic development, underpinned by a national growth strategy prioritising inclusivity and innovation.

2024 milestones

In 2024, SBWC launched a programme to support women entrepreneurs in the food and beverage sector, providing opportunities to display their products at government institutions and public venues in Sharjah. The Council also took part in the Women’s Entrepreneurship Forum in Moscow as part of Russia's BRICS presidency. Locally, it engaged with the Sharjah Economic Development Department to facilitate investments for businesswomen and enhance their economic contributions.

Expanding horizons: India Trade Mission

SBWC organised a four-day trade mission to Mumbai culminating in a landmark ‘Sharjah-India Women in Business Forum.’ The mission facilitated business-to-business meetings, field visits, and a signed MoU with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry Ladies Organisation (FLO), fostering collaboration in the technology, fashion, food, and jewellery sectors. More than 70 businesswomen attended the forum, discussing challenges and avenues for cooperation.

Sponsoring local and international awards

SBWC has actively supported local and global initiatives to empower women entrepreneurs. At the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival, the Council sponsored a workshop on design thinking and a social impact track, offering awards worth AED 200,000 to support women-led ventures in technology and sustainability. Similarly, SBWC showcased the creative achievements of its members at the Azyan Exhibition, further cementing its role as a key supporter of women in the fashion and jewellery sectors.

In March, the Council announced the formation of its new advisory board for the 2024–2026 term and organised the Sharjah-Malaysia Business Roundtable in February at the House of Wisdom. This event fostered cultural and commercial ties between Sharjah and Malaysia, furthering collaboration and creating opportunities for businesswomen in both regions.

AI and the future

The Council has taken significant strides in promoting the role of advanced technologies among women entrepreneurs. In collaboration with the American University of Sharjah (AUS), SBWC launched a series of roundtable discussions to empower women and foster entrepreneurship in the UAE. The inaugural session in May delved into the challenges and opportunities within the female entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Additionally, the Council demonstrated its commitment to integrating cutting-edge technologies by hosting a specialised awareness session on AI. Dr. Gopal Kutwaroo led the session, which explored AI's transformative impact on business operations. Attendees gained insights into how AI can enhance efficiency, streamline processes, and elevate customer experiences.

Expand North Star and Supernova

At the ‘Expand North Star 2024’ in Dubai, SBWC spotlighted eight tech startups led by its members, demonstrating innovative solutions in AI, health tech, and education. As a ‘Women in Tech’ partner, SBWC also sponsored a USD 10,000 award in the Supernova Challenge, MENA's largest startup pitch competition.

Showcasing excellence in perfumes and jewellery

SBWC played a pivotal role in the Emirates Perfumes & Oud Exhibition 2024, which showcased the works of eight distinguished members specialising in perfumes, candles, and F&B. The outreach continued during the Middle East Watch and Jewellery Show, which featured the work of five members in the luxury sectors. The participation boosted members' visibility and facilitated connections with local and global stakeholders.

In September, during the Sharjah-Europe Business Women Forum in Belgium, SBWC signed an MoU with the European Women’s Association to promote investment, knowledge exchange, and collaboration between the two sides.

Celebrating Emirati women’s achievements

On Emirati Women’s Day in August, SBWC hosted a networking event at the Sharjah Research, Technology, and Innovation Park, encouraging collaboration among members and advisory board members, reflecting the theme "We Collaborate for Tomorrow"​. The Council organised a mini-exhibition in partnership with the Sharjah Archives, showcasing the success stories of six businesswomen​.

Initiatives and MoUs

Throughout 2024, the Council intensified its efforts to empower women entrepreneurs through strategic initiatives and partnerships. It signed a collaboration agreement with Expo Centre Sharjah to support its members' participation in specialised exhibitions hosted by the centre. This agreement also fosters cooperation across various sectors to promote sustainable development and enable businesswomen to expand and enhance their projects.

Additionally, SBWC played a pivotal role in the second UAE Businesswomen Councils Forum, which took place in November in Abu Dhabi. Mariam Bin Al Shaikh, the Director of SBWC, along with other board members, participated in panel discussions highlighting the critical role of AI in advancing entrepreneurship and empowering women in the business sector.

UAE: A global leader in women’s empowerment and economic inclusion

SBWC draws on the UAE’s leadership in women’s empowerment, with the nation recognised globally for advancing female participation across key sectors. Women’s workforce participation grew by 16% in the first 10 months of 2024, with significant contributions in private-sector industries and leadership roles. Emirati women manage over 23,000 businesses worth AED 50 billion, hold 15% of board positions in chambers of commerce, and make up 66% of the government workforce, including 30% in leadership. These achievements reflect the UAE’s commitment to fostering inclusive growth and sustainable development.