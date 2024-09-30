Muscat: Sayarti has launched its all-new Multi-brand Service and Bodyshop facility in Azaiba, Muscat. The inauguration ceremony was graced by Mr. Hani M. Al Zubair, Chairman of the Mobility and Equipment Sector, Mr. Muhammad Husam Al Zubair, Board Member of The Zubair Corporation, Mr. Niels Bormans, Group CEO of The Zubair Corporation, and Mr. Manoj Ranade, General Manager.

The new state-of-the-art facility is designed to meet the diverse needs of vehicle owners across multiple brands, leveraging over five decades of automotive expertise to provide service excellence and meticulous care.

Equipped with advanced equipment and manned by a team of proficient technicians, the facility is designed to deliver efficient and reliable service for all customers. Mr. Hani M. Al Zubair expressed his enthusiasm at the launch, stating, “The inauguration of the Sayarti Multi-brand facility, a significant milestone in our journey to expand our after-sales portfolio and meet the diverse, evolving needs of customers. This development is not only a reflection of our commitment to serving a wider customer base but also aligns perfectly with our vision of staying ahead of market trends and reinforcing our leadership position in the Omani market. By offering comprehensive solutions under one roof, we aim to continue setting the standard for excellence in after-sales services across the region."

The unique facility offers a complete range of automotive service solutions tailored to meet all the automotive care needs of vehicle owners in Muscat. Services provided at Sayarti Multi-brand facility include periodic maintenance, battery check, and replacement, smart and accident repairs, brake and suspension work, vehicle diagnostics, and pre-purchase inspections, tire replacement with wheel balancing and alignment, exterior and interior detailing, air conditioning check-ups, and gas top-ups, window tinting (LLUMAR), as well as paint and rust protection with ceramic coating.

Mr. Niels Bormans stated, “The launch of our new multi-brand facility in Azaiba is a pivotal move that reinforces our commitment to delivering automotive care solutions in Muscat. This strategic initiative consolidates a wide range of services under one roof, creating a seamless, integrated experience for our customers. By streamlining the entire service journey, we are not only enhancing convenience but also positioning Sayarti as a market leader in automotive care. This launch reflects our forward-looking vision and dedication to setting new industry standards in quality and customer satisfaction."

Mr. Manoj Ranade stated, “The modern infrastructure of this facility would enable us to deliver faster and more efficient services, which is critical in today’s competitive landscape. Service excellence combined with expert vehicle care would be our key differentiating factors.”

The inauguration ceremony was attended by the senior management of both The Zubair Corporation and the Mobility & Equipment Sector. The Sector’s five decades of automotive experience and competence are integral to its mission of providing exceptional service excellence, further establishing Sayarti Multi-brand as a trusted name in the automotive care industry. With the launch of this new facility, Sayarti Multi-brand is set to redefine the standards of automotive care in Oman, offering dependable and comprehensive solutions for vehicle owners who seek quality and convenience.

-Ends-

For inquiries or to book an appointment, contact us at 24 500 555 or email multibrand@sayarti.com. Follow us on Facebook @SayartiOman and Instagram @sayarti_om for the latest updates. Visit us at our facility located in Zubair Complex, Azaiba, Muscat, and let our expert team provide you with the exceptional service you deserve.