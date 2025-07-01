Muscat, Oman – In line with its ongoing commitment to enhancing customer experience, Sayarti, a prominent player in the mobility and equipment sector and part of The Zubair Corporation, as well as a leading provider in vehicle rental and used car sales, has announced the opening of a newly expanded and upgraded customer service lounge within its current branch premises. The move occurs ahead of the Khareef Salalah season and demonstrates the company's dedication to offering a more comfortable and efficient environment for its clients.

The opening of the new lounge is a key part of Sayarti’s strategy to enhance direct customer engagement. Designed to the highest standards, the lounge features spacious areas, modern facilities, and a streamlined experience designed to ensure faster service and greater comfort.

Commenting on the launch, Sohraab Hasnain, General Manager of Sayarti, said: "We are proud to inaugurate this new customer lounge, a significant step forward in our ongoing development plans. With this initiative, we aim to provide a warm, comfortable environment that reflects our commitment to quality, efficiency, and attentive service. As we approach the Khareef season, we are fully prepared with a wide range of the latest vehicle models to meet our customers' diverse needs."

Sayarti continues to play a vital role in Oman’s mobility sector by offering flexible rental solutions and a wide range of the latest car models to meet the needs of both individual and corporate customers. The company remains focused on continuously enhancing its services and facilities in line with evolving market demands, drawing on The Zubair Corporation’s deep expertise across various economic sectors.

About Sayarti

Founded in 1992 under the name Zubair Leasing, Sayarti has evolved into a leading provider of vehicle rental services and used car sales in the Sultanate. The company is committed to delivering transportation solutions that adhere to the highest standards, with a customer-centric approach that emphasises innovation, value, and reliability.

Notably, Sayarti recently received the ISO 9001:2015 certification for its Quality Management System. This internationally recognized certification highlights the company's strong operational efficiency and steadfast commitment to delivering services in line with global best practices.