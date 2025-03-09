Muscat, Oman – In a strategic move reflecting its dedication to offering innovative and high-quality rental solutions, Sayarti has announced the expansion of its fleet with the addition of all-new Mazda6 vehicles. This enhancement is made possible through a partnership with the Towell Group, the exclusive agent of Mazda in the Sultanate of Oman.

The introduction of the Mazda6 aligns with Sayarti’s commitment to meeting the evolving needs of its diverse clientele, including individuals, government and private institutions, and key industry players in sectors such as oil and gas. The company continues to prioritise providing flexible rental options, ensuring an exceptional driving experience that adheres to the highest standards of quality, comfort, and reliability.

Sohraab Hasnain, Head of Operations stated, “At Sayarti, we are dedicated to delivering the best transportation solutions to both individuals and institutions. Our ongoing efforts to modernise our fleet with the latest vehicles underline our commitment to offering high-performance and top-quality cars. The addition of the Mazda6 to our lineup is part of our broader strategy to meet the increasing market demand and provide our customers with a safe, comfortable, and premium driving experience. We are delighted to collaborate with the Towell Group on this initiative and look forward to strengthening our partnership to serve our customers better.”

Ranjit Rangan Manager Corporate Sales Towell Auto Centre also expressed enthusiasm for this collaboration stating, “We are proud to partner with Sayarti in supplying the latest Mazda6 models—vehicles that stand out in their class for performance, safety, and fuel efficiency. This partnership will enable Sayarti customers to experience the luxury, reliability, and advanced features of Mazda vehicles. At Towell, we remain committed to delivering the best automotive solutions, ensuring that Mazda cars come with top-tier specifications and exceptional after-sales services that meet customer expectations.”

Sayarti and the Towell Group are eager to continue building a successful partnership, offering innovative mobility solutions tailored to the needs of a wide customer base.

Established in 1992 under the name ‘Zubair Leasing,’ Sayarti has solidified its reputation as Oman’s leading provider of vehicle rental services and used car sales. Committed to the highest industry standards, including compliance with the Oman Energy Association (OPAL) requirements, Sayarti remains a key player in the rental and used car sales sector. With a vision centered on market leadership, the company continues to introduce innovative services that prioritise customer satisfaction, high value, and outstanding quality, reinforcing its position as a trusted provider of reliable transportation solutions for individuals and businesses alike.