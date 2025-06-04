Cairo, Egypt: To advance innovative, climate-smart agricultural solutions that support smallholder farmers in Egypt—particularly in the governorates of Sohag and Minya—Sawiris Foundation has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Agence Française de Développement (AFD), Essam and May Allam Foundation, and the Louis Dreyfus Foundation to launch a joint pilot project aimed at achieving this important goal.

With this Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), AFD, Essam and May Allam Foundation, Louis Dreyfus Foundation and The Sawiris Foundation for Social Development formalized their collaboration to tackle the significant challenges faced by smallholder farmers in rural Egypt, particularly focusing on climate vulnerability and limited credit and market access. The proposed solution is a comprehensive package of bundled agricultural services, centered around tailored credit products designed to incentivize the adoption of climate-smart inputs and practices. This approach aims to enhance farmers' resilience to climate change, leading to improved crop quality and yields.

Marie-Hélène Loison, Deputy Director General of AFD, emphasized: “AFD will provide a technical support from its Impact Evaluation Department and is proud to join forces with two major Egyptian foundations and Louis Dreyfus for its longstanding experience of projects promoting sustainable micro-farming and agricultural practices.

Naguib Sawiris, Founder and Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Sawiris Foundation, said: "this partnership marks a pivotal moment in our ongoing commitment to sustainable development and empowering Egyptian communities. By joining forces with AFD, Essam and May Allam Foundation, and Louis Dreyfus Foundation, we are able to expand our reach and deliver innovative, climate-smart agricultural solutions directly to small farmers in Sohag and Minya”.

Laila Hosny, Executive Director of Sawiris Foundation, said: “this initiative is a testament to our belief in collective action to drive lasting change, providing tangible pathways to increased income and economic stability for those who need it most".

Robert Serpollet, General Manager of Louis Dreyfus Foundation, said: “Together, we will work towards the shared goal of uplifting agricultural communities. This joint effort and collaboration are essential for shaping more resilient communities and a more sustainable food system”.

Hassan E. Allam, Founder and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Essam and May Allam Foundation, said: “This partnership reaffirms our commitment to advancing evidence-based solutions, a vision championed by my late father and sister which we are keen to uphold. We are proud to work alongside our distinguished partners in delivering climate-smart agricultural solutions tailored to the needs of Egypt’s smallholder farmers”.

Amr E. Allam, Founder and Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Essam and May Allam Foundation, said: “This project aims to improve productivity, raise incomes, and build climate resilience in Sohag and Minya—underscoring our mission to help uplift communities and break the cycle of poverty”.

It is worth noting that the Memorandum of Understanding marks a significant step toward empowering smallholder farmers in Egypt through climate-smart, sustainable agriculture. By combining the strengths of all four partners, the initiative offers a scalable model to boost productivity, build climate resilience, and improve livelihoods in rural communities.

The Agence Française de Développement (AFD) Group has established itself as a key player in Franco-Egyptian cooperation, working since 2006 to support the country’s economic, social and environmental transitions.

In response to these challenges, AFD is stepping up its efforts and in 2022 revised its strategic intervention framework to support the country in the transitions underway and respond to Egypt’s specific climate change adaptation needs, gender equality or training and employment.

With a portfolio of €2.3 billion (November 2023), AFD is deploying a diversified range of instruments to support the Egyptian government in its development objectives, mainly in the sustainable infrastructure sectors (energy, transport, water and sanitation), climate finance, support for the private sector and entrepreneurship, and social sectors, including social protection. Today, 55 projects are underway, contributing to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and reflecting the priorities shared by Egypt and France. They are intended to support the integration of Egyptian financial, commercial and productive systems at the regional level; to support the development of green, inclusive and efficient infrastructure; and promote equitable and sustainable local territorial development.

About Sawiris Foundation:

The Sawiris Foundation for Social Development (SFSD) is one of the first donor foundations in Egypt. Established in 2001 by the Sawiris family, SFSD philanthropically promotes and supports innovative solutions that target comprehensive and sustainable development in Egypt.

Over the last 24 years, SFSD has addressed the most pressing issues facing marginalized Egyptians, such as poverty, unemployment, social exclusion, and limited access to quality education, by funding the delivery of programs aimed at achieving comprehensive and sustainable development, in partnership with the governmental and private sectors as well as civil society. By creating thousands of job opportunities and providing quality education and access to basic services, we have impacted the lives of approximately 1 million Egyptians. Our funded programs cover 24 Egyptian governorates, focusing on the most remote villages.

With increasing global and national challenges, Sawiris Foundation developed its strategic directions while finding the most cost-effective and impactful ways to support Egypt’s marginalized families and those trying to further positive social change in Egypt. By following the philosophy of effective altruism and evidence-based practices, we have launched our 2023-2028 strategy to maximize our impact in reducing multidimensional poverty and empowering agents of change in Egypt.

About LDF:

The Louis Dreyfus Foundation aims to promote projects in the areas of sustainable agriculture, food security and self-sufficiency, particularly through education and direct support to small-scale farmers, with a specific focus on developing countries in Africa, Asia and Latin America.

About Essam and May Allam Foundation:

Founded in 2025 by the Essam Hassan Allam family to honor the legacy of a remarkable father and daughter, the Essam and May Allam Foundation (EMAF) is dedicated to breaking the cycle of poverty in Egypt through evidence-based, high-impact initiatives in education and agriculture. By focusing on programs grounded in rigorous research and proven effectiveness, the Foundation ensures its efforts are scalable, sustainable, and positioned to deliver meaningful results. EMAF operates through two strategic pillars. The Essam Allam Agriculture Accelerator addresses key challenges in agricultural climate resilience, productivity, market access for smallholder farmers, and food security. The May Allam Knowledge Incubator works to improve early childhood and primary education, promote and preserve the Arabic language, conserve Middle Eastern arts and culture, and expand access to vocational training and scholarships. Through these pillars, EMAF serves as a catalyst for transformative change—bridging the gap between research and practice to drive inclusive development that empowers individuals, uplifts communities, and fosters long-term resilience across Egypt.