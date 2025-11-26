Expo City Dubai, the vibrant mixed-use development and legacy of Expo 2020 Dubai, has appointed real estate consultancy Savills to undertake leasing, property management and fit-out services for the commercial spaces within the development. The 3.5 sq km city has evolved into a sustainable innovative hub, now home to major international corporations including Siemens Industrial, Siemens Energy and DP World, alongside diverse retail and F&B concepts that cater to professionals and visitors across the development. Residential projects are also underway, underscoring the city’s 15-minute design principles and reinforcing its vision as a blueprint for sustainable urban living.

Expo City Dubai is a world-class free zone, offering businesses 100% foreign ownership and simplified regulations, further enhancing its appeal as a global hub for innovation and investment. Providing premium Grade A, flexible office space, Expo City’s strategic location future-ready infrastructure, smart city technologies and supportive regulatory framework helped earn it fDi Intelligence’s global “rising star” free zone award for 2025.

The latest instruction to Savills builds on the development’s growing occupancy momentum and aligns with the objectives outlined in Dubai’s 2040 Urban Master Plan to create self-sustaining, human-centric communities. The engagement will see collaboration across Savills regional disciplines, with the Property Management, Leasing, and Building & Project Consultancy teams jointly supporting the location’s expanding commercial portfolio across the entire city.

Expo City Dubai’s master plan is underpinned by its strong ESG and wellness principles. The plan is pre-certified Platinum under the LEED Cities and Communities standard, LEED Gold is the minimum requirement for all buildings across the city, and the master plan is also pre-certified Platinum under the WELL Community standard, reflecting its commitment to energy efficiency, resource conversation, and the wellbeing of its occupants.

Located between Dubai and Abu Dhabi, the city offers unmatched connectivity with direct access to major roads, the dedicated Expo 2020 Metro Station, and proximity to Al Maktoum International Airport, with future integration to Etihad Rail further enhancing its regional accessibility.

Expo City also provides ample tenant amenities including landscaped public areas, F&B and retail clusters, and wellness-focused spaces designed to foster collaboration and community. Smart building systems and data-led energy management help deliver long-term cost efficiencies while supporting tenants’ own ESG goals.

Savills involvement will involve three service lines wherein the Property Management team will oversee full-service operations including facility upkeep, tenant management, financial administration, service charge strategies, procurement, and sustainability consultancy. The Commercial Leasing team will work closely with Expo City Dubai to implement an integrated leasing strategy, ensuring an optimal mix of office, retail, entertainment, and F&B offerings that contribute to a diverse and inclusive ecosystem.

Reinforcing its comprehensive role within the Dubai South area, Savills is already appointed by the neighbouring Expo Village, owned by Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), to manage residential leasing across the community, complementing its commercial mandate.

Meanwhile, Savills dedicated Tenant Fit-out Management team will coordinate the design, approval, and fitout of leased spaces, ensuring that tenants’ requirements align with Expo City’s building standards, safety regulations, and architectural integrity.

Steven Morgan, CEO, Savills Middle East, said, “Expo City Dubai is setting a new benchmark for sustainable, future-ready commercial environments in the region. As a partner, Savills is proud to support its continued growth by attracting global and regional occupiers who share the city’s vision for innovation, wellbeing, and environmental responsibility. The success of this development underlines Dubai’s strength as a destination for world-class businesses looking for quality, connectivity, and long-term value.”

Charles Swanson, Vice President, Commercial – Expo City Dubai, said, “Expo City Dubai is built on a legacy of collaboration, innovation and sustainability, and those principles continue to define our growth. As the UAE’s first Green Innovation District, our growing business ecosystem brings together diverse industries in a connected, human-centric environment that is both environmentally responsible and economically prosperous, and the appointment of Savills underscores our commitment to providing spaces that empower companies – and the city – to thrive.”

Once fully complete, Expo City Dubai will accommodate around 35,000 residents and 40,000 professionals, supported by world-class infrastructure, smart mobility, and a sustainable urban design that positions it as one of the most forward-thinking developments in the region.

